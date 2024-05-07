World Red Cross Day 2024: 'I give with joy, and the joy I give is a reward'

Hyderabad: World Red Cross Day, observed annually on May 8, highlights the unwavering commitment and compassion of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement towards alleviating human suffering and promoting peace.

This day commemorates the remarkable efforts of volunteers, staff, and supporters who tirelessly work to provide assistance to those affected by natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other humanitarian crises.

Historical Roots: The origins of World Red Cross Day can be traced back to the aftermath of World War I, when the Red Cross played a pivotal role in promoting peace and providing humanitarian aid to war-torn regions.

In 1934, the Red Cross Truce report laid the foundation for guiding the care of injured soldiers during hostilities, a principle that was further solidified during World War II. The proposal to commemorate the birthday of Red Cross founder Henry Dunant on May 8 was endorsed by the Board of Governors of the League of the Red Cross Societies in 1948, leading to the establishment of World Red Cross Day.

Theme: The theme for this year's World Red Cross Day is 'I give with joy, and the joy I give'. This theme reflects the spirit of selflessness and generosity that motivates individuals to contribute to humanitarian causes and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

The Seven Principles of the Red Cross Society:

Humanity: Upholding the inherent dignity and worth of every individual, the Red Cross Society strives to safeguard lives and promote mutual understanding and cooperation.

Impartiality: Regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, assistance is provided based solely on the needs of individuals, with priority given to those most vulnerable.

Neutrality: Steadfast in its commitment to providing assistance without being influenced by political, religious, or ideological factors, the Red Cross remains impartial in its humanitarian endeavours.

Independence: Maintaining autonomy while adhering to the principles of the movement, National Societies retain their independence to effectively fulfil their humanitarian mission.

Voluntary Service: Driven by selfless dedication and a desire to serve others, volunteers play a crucial role in the Red Cross Society's humanitarian activities.

Unity: With a unified purpose and commitment to humanitarian action, the Red Cross Society operates cohesively across all territories to deliver aid and support.

Universality: Embracing the diversity of humanity, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement recognises the equal rights and responsibilities of all individuals and societies to assist one another in times of need.

Mission and Activities: The Red Cross Society's mission encompasses a wide range of activities aimed at providing essential services and support to communities in crisis. These include: