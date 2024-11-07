World Radiology Day: Saluting The Crucial Role Of Radiographers In Healthcare

World Radiology Day is celebrated on November 8 every year, honouring the German engineer and physicist who discovered X-rays in 1895, revolutionising medical diagnosis and treatment. It highlights the importance of radiology in today's healthcare and promotes understanding of X-ray therapy in patient care.

History: In 1895, Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen, a German engineer and scientist, discovered X-rays or Rontgen rays, a type of electromagnetic radiation. This discovery led to the first radiographic image of his wife's hand and eventually won him the first Nobel Prize in 1901.

Rontgen was conducting experiments with a cathode-ray tube when he observed this phenomenon. His work significantly advanced medical imaging. A month after his discovery, X-rays were introduced in medical practices in Europe and the US, and later used to aid wounded soldiers in war areas. In 1896, the first surgical procedure using X-rays was performed by John Corridor Edwards, marking a major milestone in the field of medicine.

Theme 2024: Radiographers: Seeing the Unseen: The theme for World Radiography Day 2024 is "Radiographers: Seeing the Unseen," emphasising the crucial role of radiographers in healthcare. The theme aims to raise awareness of radiography's importance in modern medicine and to recognise the hard work of radiographers in improving patient care.

X-Ray and Radiography: X-rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation akin to visible light, but with higher energy levels that allow them to penetrate most objects, including the human body. They are commonly used in medical settings to produce images of tissues and structures inside the body.

Radiography, on the other hand, involves the use of radiation to capture images of the body's organs, tissues, bones, and blood vessels. These images are then interpreted by radiologists and other medical professionals, who have specialized training in reading diagnostic images. This interpretation is crucial for formulating an appropriate treatment plan for the patient.

How does X-ray radiography function? X-rays are passed through the body during a radiographic procedure. A portion of the X-ray is absorbed or scattered by the internal body organs, while the remainder is transmitted to a detector. This allows for the creation of an image that can be reviewed later for assessment. The image can be recorded on film or electronically.

The Importance of Radiology in Healthcare: Radiology is key in healthcare for several reasons: