World Radio Day 2024: A Century Informing, Entertaining and Educating

Hyderabad: Every year on February 13, World Radio Day is observed as a reminder of radio’s long-lasting history and importance. This year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has chosen to focus on celebrating radio's rich history, its continued relevance, and its promising future.

As radio marks 100 years since its birth, it’s important to recognise its strengths and challenges in the age of digital platforms and social media, as well as generational differences, censorship, consolidation, and economic pressure. UNESCO invites the global radio community, including commercial, public and nonprofit sectors, to join together to celebrate this milestone and to unlock radio’s potential.

History- Following a proposal from Spain, UNESCO’s Executive Board recommended to the General Conference the proclamation of World Radio Day, based on a consultation process carried out by UNESCO in 2011. Subsequently, the then Director-General of UNESCO proposed the formation of United Nations Radio on February 13, 1946, and subsequently at its 36th session, UNESCO proclaimed February 13 as World Radio Day.

The UN General Assembly formally endorsed UNESCO’s proclamation of World Radio Day on January 14, 2013. During its 67th session, the UN adopted a resolution proclaiming February 13 as World Radio Day.

Objective: According to the United Nations, the objective of World Radio Day is to raise greater awareness among the public and media regarding the importance of radio. The day also aims to encourage radio stations to provide access to information through their medium and enhance networking and international cooperation among broadcasters.

All India Radio's signature tune- The iconic tune of All India Radio, ingrained in the memories of millions, traces back to a remarkable story. Composed by a Jewish refugee named Walter Kaufmann, who sought asylum in India during Hitler's reign, the tune, based on Raga Shivranjani, holds nostalgic significance. Kaufmann's collaboration with Mahali Mehta, the orchestra conductor, resulted in the creation of All India Radio's signature tune, resonating with listeners then and now.

Theme- The theme for World Radio Day 2024, "Radio: A century informing, entertaining, and educating," emphasises on radio's multifaceted role in shaping society through news, drama, music, and sports. Additionally, it highlights radio's practical value as a portable public safety net during emergencies and its democratic function in fostering connectedness within underserved communities.

Radio's resilience- Despite facing challenges from digital platforms and economic constraints, radio's adaptability and resilience ensure its continued relevance. With over 479 radio stations broadcasting in various languages and dialects, All India Radio stands as one of the largest radio broadcasters globally, reaching 99% of the population with 18 FM channels.