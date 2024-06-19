World Productivity Day - Encouraging Productivity Among People

Hyderabad: World Productivity Day is observed every year on June 20 across the globe. It recognises the importance of being productive. It's also a day for people to learn how to increase their productivity.

Productivity is defined as the efficiency of the production of goods or services. Many farmers associate productivity with the productivity of their land. Others associate productivity with the use of their minds or hands. Most employers want their workers to be productive. In order to succeed, self-employed people need to find ways to be as productive as possible.

History of The World Productivity Day

An organised method of organising time and tasks, for example, was made possible by the invention of timekeeping in the 1300s with the creation of the first mechanical clocks. Time travel to 1913, when Henry Ford invented the first assembly line, completely changing the meaning of mass production and greatly increasing productivity.

During the early 1900s, there were individuals like Ernest Hemingway, who demonstrated exceptional creative productivity by devoting his early morning hours to writing. In addition, Abraham Maslow presented his Hierarchy of Needs in 1943, offering psychological insights into people's motivation and how it relates to productivity. Another important aspect of World Productivity Day is celebration and awareness-raising. It enables both individuals and businesses to consider and encourage productivity.

What is Productivity?

Productivity can mean different things to different people, but it's usually defined by the ability to complete goals efficiently and effectively. It's less about what you do and more about what you accomplish and how you get there. And since everyone needs different things to stay productive for an entire day, productivity tends to be very personal.

Habits to adopt this World Productivity Day

Switch to better productivity and collaboration tools: Technology and innovation have changed the way people communicate, likewise the advent of modern-day collaboration tools like Team Messenger, has changed the way people work shifting them from traditional methods to advanced adoptions. Flock and other players offer powerful features that help increase the productivity and efficiency of users.

Avoid meetings: Certain tasks can be accomplished without actually getting into a meeting and ideas can be generated without having to meet in person. Huddling up every now and then results in a waste of productive time in coordinating. Instead, try working on a Team messenger which allows you to discuss at length and even use an opinion poll in order to arrive at a quick decision.

Plan for the team: If you are a manager, you would need an account of what every team member is doing at work. Going to them every now and then will not just waste your time, but will reduce the efficiency of team members too. Instead, use a platform such as Team Messenger that allows you to create a To-Do and set deadlines and share it with your team members. You can get real-time updates as and when a team member finishes their tasks.

Avoid the last-minute rush, and set reminders: Procrastination has never worked for professionals unless you are one of those creative people, where ideas come in during the 'nth' hour. There are various tools like project management tools, reminder tools or planner tools that not only help you set realistic deadlines but also show your progress towards achieving them. A Team Messenger, offer a reminder bot so you don’t miss out on important timelines.

Take a break from work: Productivity is not synonymous with working continuously like a robot, in fact, people are most productive when they take small breaks that not only re-energise them but also set the tone for the work right. Taking small breaks, talking to colleagues, attending to those calls which you couldn’t connect to, sipping that refreshing coffee etc. can make you fresh and perk you up for work.

Integrate all tools on one platform: We’ve all been in the middle of focused work when an urgent task crops up and demands your immediate attention. In a conventional scenario, you would lose time in switching screens and loading the app. A Team Messenger on the other hand keeps you logged on to all important apps that help you work. People often forget that time is money. Switching between multiple screens is the most inefficient and unproductive way to spend your day at work. Instead, have everything, including social media, Google Drive and other productive apps on a platform such as Team Messenger. Help yourself by saving time and being more productive at work.

Manage your time wisely: It's easy to lose track of time, even when you're working. Careful time management will help you prioritise your tasks and free up some extra time to do the things you love.

Follow a daily schedule: Create a regular daily schedule that guides you from the beginning of your day to the end. A day planner or time management app can make this easier by giving you a visual representation of your schedule.

Get enough sleep: Poor sleep means low productivity. You can't wish this fact away — that's just how it works. A healthy adult needs a minimum of seven hours of sleep every night. So, block out at least seven hours of sleep every night, not including the time it takes to wind down and get ready for bed.

Create a healthy morning routine: Following a healthy morning routine sets you up for a more productive day. Make sure you include a healthy breakfast to give yourself energy for the rest of the day. And consider including something like a morning run, meditation, or yoga session to motivate you not to hit the snooze button in the morning.

Manage stress levels and burnout: Burnout refers to extreme work-related exhaustion, and it can kill your productivity. The higher your stress levels, the more likely you will deal with burnout.

Work on one thing at a time: Avoid the urge to multitask, even if you think you've mastered it. Just 2.5 per cent of people can multitask efficiently — the rest of us tend not to perform as well when switching between tasks. After all, your brain can only focus on one thing at a time. Multitasking is like asking your brain to run to multiple obstacle courses at once instead of completing one after another.

Eliminate bad habits: Identify your bad habits and make a plan to stop them. This doesn't mean deleting your social media accounts, cancelling your streaming subscriptions, and living like a monk. Instead, it's about being intentional with your time and quitting the habits that hold you back.

Maintain energy levels with good habits: You need the energy to focus on your work and personal responsibilities every single day.

Barriers to Productivity

Distractions and interruptions Lack of information Ineffective communication Unclear priorities Insufficient training Inadequate tools and equipment Lack of motivation Stress Too much to do

How to Celebrate World Productivity Day?

Celebrating World Productivity Day can be both fun and beneficial. Here are some quirky and playful suggestions on how to mark the day

Goal-Setting Gala: Start the day by dreaming big! Set new, exciting goals for both work and play. Think of it as plotting your adventure map where X marks the spot of your dreams.

Download a Digital Helper: Scout for an app that promises to be your productivity sidekick. Whether it organises your tasks, reminds you of deadlines, or helps you focus, let technology lend you a hand.

Organize, Organize, Organize: Tackle that monster pile of "I'll sort it later." Get it in order, whether it’s your sock drawer, email inbox, or that dreaded "miscellaneous" folder on your desktop. It's like playing Tetris with your life – aim for that satisfying line clear.

Reward Road: Did you finish a task? Reward yourself! It could be a chocolate treat, a five-minute dance break, or a quick stroll outside. Think of it as training a very sophisticated pet – yourself.

Productivity Potions and Charms: Indulge in a beverage that boosts your focus. This could be a cup of coffee, green tea, or even a smoothie. Consider it your elixir for heightened alertness and creativity.

Workout Whimsy: Inject some energy into your day with a bit of exercise. Choose something you love, be it yoga, a brisk walk, or a dance-off with your reflection. It’s like casting a spell for more energy and focus.

Social Share-a-thon: Whatever you do to celebrate, share it on social media with World Productivity Day. It's like sending a digital postcard to friends and followers about your journey through the land of productivity.