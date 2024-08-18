World Photography Day: Celebrating Photographers Across The Globe

Hyderabad: World Photography Day, also known as World Photo Day, is celebrated on August 19 across the globe. The Day celebrates the art, craft, science, and history of photography.

The day also encourages photographers from around the globe to share a single photo that encapsulates their world. The whole idea behind the day is to hold discussions about photography and encourage those who want to pursue photography as a hobby or career. At the same time, on this day the pioneers who inspired others to take up this skill are remembered for their contribution.

History of World Photography Day:

The first World Photography Day was held on August 19, 2010. It was on this date that nearly 270 photographers shared their pictures in a global online gallery. People from over 100 countries visited the online gallery. This event marked the first official World Photography Day. The day is observed on August 19th as it’s the date in 1839 that the government in France purchased the patent for the Daguerreotype process. The French government called the invention of the Daguerreotype process a free gift to the world.

World Photo Day originates from the invention of the Daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1837.

Purpose of the day:

World Photography Day to celebrate the art, craft, science, and history of photography. The day also encourages photographers from around the globe to share a single photo that encapsulates their world. The day honours this invention and celebrates photography as a medium that has evolved over centuries, influencing art, science, journalism, and personal expression. It serves as a global platform for photographers and enthusiasts to come together, share their passion, showcase their work, and promote the appreciation of photography worldwide. The day encourages us all, irrespective of skill or experience, to take and share photographs. Post your best photo on the day to show off your photographic skills and to draw more attention to the art of photography.

The Theme of Photography Day 2024:

World Photography Day is the global celebration of all types of photography, but each year, it has an optional theme to focus on. The World Photography Day 2024 theme is 'AN ENTIRE DAY'. With over eight billion individuals inhabiting Earth, the combined human experience in a 24-hour period totals to more than 20 million years. The worldwide community seeks to encompass the varied elements of life across the globe in just one day.

Origin of Photography:

Photography, rooted in the art of capturing light, has journeyed through centuries of evolution. What began with the ancient camera obscura has evolved into a globally accessible medium. The first photograph was made by Nicéphore Niépce, using silver chloride coating on a piece of paper. However, the photo would eventually turn fully dark as he knew no way to remove the silver chloride from the paper to preserve the photo.

The first durable colour photograph was taken by Thomas Sutton in 1861. It was a set of three black-and-white photographs taken through red, green and blue filters. However, the photographic emulsions then in use were insensitive to the spectrum, so the result was very imperfect and the demonstration was soon forgotten. The first digital photograph was taken in 1957; almost 20 years before Kodak’s engineer invented the first digital camera. The photo is a digital scan of a shot initially taken on film which depicts Russell Kirsch’s son and has a resolution of 176×176.

Technological advancements led to more accessible cameras, fostering the growth of amateur Photography and democratising the medium. Every Photographer's primary tool is the camera. They use a different camera for different uses depending on the need.

The most commonly used cameras are Smartphones, digital cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, and Film Cameras.

List of Different Types of Photography Genres:

Portrait photography, Landscape photography, Street photography, Macro photography, Fashion photography, Wildlife photography, Architectural photography, Documentary photography, Astrophotography, Lifestyle Photography and Commercial Photography

Essence of photography:

Photography is not simply a matter of aiming your camera at something and clicking the shutter. It's a form of art that requires thought and creativity. It combines art and science, capturing real-life moments and turning them into lasting memories. It is the thinking behind the photographs that is the heart of the essence of photography. It captures transient moments, transforming them into timeless tales.

Unknown Facts related to Photography:

The word "photography" originates from Greek, meaning drawing with light

The word camera originates from the Latin word “camera obscura” which means “dark chamber”

The first ever camera described in history was a pinhole camera, dating back to the 4th or 5th century

35mm format in still photography was first introduced by Leica in 1925

The world's first photo was taken by a French scientist, Joseph Nicéphore Niépce with a camera obscura in 1826

The first 35mm SLR camera was introduced by Ihagee - the Kine Exakta 1

All sensors of modern cameras only capture in black and white. It then calculates red, green, and blue tints according to the luminance to add colour to the picture

Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell produced the world's first colour photograph in 1861

The world's first colour picture was a photograph of a tartan ribbon produced by photographing it three times through red, blue, and yellow filters, then recombining the images into one colour composite

English photographer Eadweard Muybridge produced the first photo of movement in 1878 which subsequently set the stage for the first motion pictures

A photo of the Machu Picchu was the first archaeology photo ever taken

The film used to capture the photos on NASA's Apollo 11 moon missions was manufactured by Kodak

A 'Darkroom' is not actually pitch black. It is often lit by a red or amber-coloured light because black and white papers are sensitive to blue, or blue and green light

The largest camera collection is owned by Dilish Parekh, a photojournalist from Mumbai. He owns 4,425 antique cameras

The 'digital camera' was invented by Steve Sasson in 1975 at Eastman Kodak

The first digital camera only had 0.01 megapixels, weighed 8 pounds (3.6 kg) and took 23 seconds to record a picture on a cassette tape

The first aerial photograph was taken by French photographer Gaspar Felix Tournachon in 1858, who was also a balloonist

The first instant camera was invented by Samuel Shlafrock. It consisted of a camera and portable wet darkroom in a single-compartment

The most viewed photograph in history is the Windows XP's default wallpaper

The photo booth was invented by Anatol Josepho, a Russian in NYC in 1925, which subsequently led to the creation of the Photomaton Company

Fashion photography was invented by the French

There are 80 categories and 10 subcategories of photography by genre

How to observe the day?: