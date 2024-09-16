World Patient Safety Day 2024: Enhanced Diagnosis With Theme 'Get it Right, Make It Safe!'

New Delhi: Observed annually on September 17, the World Patient Safety Day (WPSD), aims to raise global awareness about patient safety. The day also calls for solidarity and united action by all countries and international partners to reduce patient harm.

History and Significance

World Patient Safety Day is one of 11 official global public health campaigns observed by the World Health Organization (WHO). It was established in May 2019 when the 72nd World Health Assembly adopted resolution WHA 72.6 on ‘Global action on patient safety’. This global campaign builds on a series of annual Global Ministerial Summits on Patient Safety initiated in 2016, as well as the high-level advocacy and commitment of major international and national stakeholders.

Patient safety focuses on preventing and reducing risks, errors and harm that happen to patients during the provision of health care. Patient safety is a healthcare discipline that emerged due to the growing complexity of healthcare systems and the rise of patient harm in healthcare facilities.

WHO’s Observation

According to the global health watchdog, WHO, patient harm due to adverse events is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. “The available evidence suggests that hospitalization in low- and middle-income countries leads to 134 million adverse events annually, which in turn result in 2.6 million deaths. In high-income countries, approximately one in ten patients is harmed while receiving hospital care,” the WHO said.

Theme For 2024

The theme for World Patient Safety Day-2024 is focused on improving diagnosis for patient safety, using the slogan “Get it right, make it safe!”. On the day, patients and families, health workers, healthcare leaders, policymakers and civil society will emphasize the pivotal role of correct and timely diagnosis in improving patient safety. This year, WHO will illuminate the iconic Jet d’Eau in Geneva as a symbol of dedication to patient safety.

Motto of World Patient Safety Day

World Patient Safety Day calls for global solidarity and concerted action by all countries and international partners to improve patient safety. The day brings together patients, families, caregivers, communities, health workers, healthcare leaders and policy-makers to show their commitment to patient safety. It highlights the critical importance of correct and timely diagnosis in ensuring patient safety and improving health outcomes.

Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021-2030

The World Health Organization has organized a global consultation named “Improving diagnostic safety and implementing the Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021-2030” in Geneva, Switzerland with the objective to discuss the strategies for enhancing diagnostic processes and reducing diagnostic errors. It emphasises on the progress and challenges in implementing the Global Patient Safety Action Plan (GPSAP) 2021-2030 based on the findings from the Global Patient Safety Report (GPSR) 2024.

Key Messages

Correct and timely diagnosis is the first step to preventative interventions and effective treatment, understanding the diagnostic process is key to reducing errors, a range of solutions are available to address diagnostic errors and diagnosis is a team effort are the four key messages that WHO spread on the occasion.