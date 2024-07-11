World Paper Bag Day: Raising Awareness About Paper Bags As An Alternative To Plastic Bags

Hyderabad: World Paper Bag Day is celebrated across the world on July 12 to promote the importance of using paper bags instead of plastic. The day serves as a reminder to prioritise environmentally conscious choices in our daily lives and encourages us to adopt more sustainable options. Paper bags have become a popular alternative to plastic bags in recent years, and for good reason.

Significance of World Paper Bag Day:

Celebrating Paper Bag Day goes beyond recognising a simple vessel; it's an opportunity to value innovation, sustainability, and minor decisions that can contribute to a healthier Earth. The day honours the continuous effort towards being more sustainable. As our consciousness about the effect on the environment grows, the paper bag stands as a lasting emblem of the minor decisions we can make for a more eco-friendly tomorrow. The day also helps to increase awareness of the advantages of using environmentally friendly paper bags

History of World Paper Bag Day:

The day was founded in order to raise awareness about important environmental issues like climate change and to promote a more sustainable lifestyle by introducing paper bags as alternatives to plastic bags. The origins of paper bags can be traced back to the 19th century when Francis Wolle invented the first paper bag machine in 1852. This groundbreaking invention revolutionised the production of paper bags, leading to their widespread adoption as a packaging solution.

However, in the 20th century, plastic bags gained popularity due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. Unfortunately, the environmental consequences of plastic bags became more apparent over time, prompting a renewed interest in paper bags. The paper bag has undergone various transformations since Stilwell’s invention. From the flat-bottomed bags introduced by Margaret E. Knight, known as the "mother of the grocery bag," to the modern versions with handles, each iteration has made the paper bag more versatile and user-friendly. In 1999, San Francisco took a significant step by becoming the first city to ban plastic bags in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Paper Bags Timeline

1800s: Early Craft Paper Bags

In the early 1800s, paper bags were handcrafted and typically used to carry groceries or lunch items.

1852: The First Paper Bag Machine is Invented

Francis Wolle of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, invented the first machine that makes the archetype of the modern-day paper bag.

1867: Patent for Square-Bottomed Paper Bag Machine

Luther Childs Crowell patents a machine that makes square-bottomed paper bags.

1870: Margaret Knight's Improved Paper Bag

Margaret Knight invented a machine in 1870 that made flat-bottomed paper bags, still widely in use for many purposes today.

1912:Arrival of Paper Grocery Bags

Walter Deubener invented the 'Deubener Shopping Bag', a paper shopping bag with handles in 1912, forever changing how we carry groceries.

2015:Renewed Interest in Paper Bags

With rising environmental concerns over plastic waste, many countries started to encourage use of paper bags again in retail and food industries.

Why Should We Use Paper Bags Instead Of Plastic Bags?

Paper bags are becoming significantly a popular choice for people. These bags are fit for the environment and can help reduce the amount of pollution produced by plastic bags. According to The World Counts, an estimated 100 million tonnes of plastic are used every year. This is a problematic number because plastic pollution is a major environmental issue. Plastic can take hundreds of years to break down in landfills, and it significantly harms wildlife. By using paper bags, everyone can reduce the amount of plastic used each year and protect the environment.

Eco-friendly: These bags are eco-friendly as they decompose naturally and can be recycled. They are crafted from sustainable sources and can be easily recycled or discarded.

Cost-effective: Although slightly pricier than their plastic counterparts, these bags offer a budget-friendly solution. Their reusability factor can lead to significant savings over time.

Adaptable: Available in various dimensions and designs, these bags are adaptable to a broad spectrum of uses. They are ideal for shopping, clothing, reading materials, and more, and are an excellent option for preserving the freshness of food.

Resilient: Constructed from robust and long-lasting materials, these bags are capable of bearing considerable weight without rupturing. This quality makes them an excellent option for transporting heavy loads.

Recyclable: The ability to be recycled multiple times makes these bags a sustainable choice, contributing to a lower environmental footprint.

Quick facts about paper bags:

Paper bags are a vital part of a sustainable paper circle. It is derived from natural sources like bamboo and has lesser environmental impacts.

Paper bags store CO2

Paper bags are environmentally friendly and reusable

Paper bags are recyclable and biodegradable

Plastic production has increased at a faster rate than any other material since the 1970s

Global production of primary plastic is anticipated to reach 1,100 million tonnes by 2050 if historical growth rates hold true

By 2040, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions related to the manufacture, consumption, and disposal of traditional plastics derived from fossil fuels is expected to increase to 19 per cent of the global carbon budget

India Banned Single-use plastic bags:

On June 5, 2018, to mark World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would phase out single-use plastics by 2022. Three years later, on August 12, 2021, a ban on identified single-use plastic items was notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) vide the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021. It came into force on July 1, 2022.

The reality, however, was that India had banned 19 selected single-use plastic items while a lot more were in circulation and continue to be. The ban covered plastic items like cutlery, straws, sticks and thermocol (only for the purpose of decoration), while some single-use plastic items like carry bags and banners were regulated by the thickness of 120 microns and 100 microns, respectively.

India has a population of more than 1.4 billion and generates 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily. This is the equivalent of approximately 26,000 small cars.

According to Market Overview 2024-2032: The India paper bags market size reached US$ 727.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,087.7 million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4 per cent during 2024-2032.

With the rising demand for recyclable and eco-friendly packaging options, the paper bag market has experienced significant growth in the modern era. According to IMARC, the Indian paper bag market is expected to reach $942.6 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.08 per cent during the forecast period from 2023-2028.

How to Celebrate Paper Bag Day?:

You can draw on a theme or make a mini dress from paper bags with friends: Organise a workshop in your community or school about the history of the paper bag and its role in environmental sustainability. Start a social media challenge encouraging people to share their most creative uses of paper bags. Organise a paper bag recycling drive in your neighbourhood or at your workplace. Encourage people to bring their used paper bags and educate them on recycling.

Present-day paper bags: These days, paper bags come in many forms, from classic grocery bags to colourful gift bags. Compared to past manufacturing methods, today's paper bags can be made more sustainably, reducing their carbon footprint and adding to their eco-friendly properties. Paper bags have gained popularity and become more convenient in recent years.