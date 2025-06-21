ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Music Day: Himachal Cops On Musical Journey

Shimla: In the Indian context, the very mention of Police brings to mind images of baton-wielding and armed burly men and women who are tough in appearance and rough in language. But Himachal Pradesh Police has dispelled this image with its band Harmony of Pines, where one gets to see the cops strumming on guitar, playing the drums, saxophone, clarinet and flute while singing melodies to deliver messages on the betterment of society.

World Music Day, which falls on June 21, cannot pass without a mention of this unique orchestra that has made a name for itself.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, who is the band in-charge, said, “I still remember the day when we had tested the sound system and had hummed the tunes before a performance when we were removed from the stage at the last moment. It led to a fire within me, and I told my teammates that one day this stage will salute us.”

This was the foundation of the Harmony of Pines, after which the team learnt and practised with absolute sincerity since music was their mission.

The band had started with just seven Police personnel who were confined to departmental presentations or performing at occasions like the Independence and Republic Days. There was no big stage and no modern instruments.

It was former Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu who, on taking charge, not only provided the band members with the latest musical instruments but also arranged for a place for practising.

“For the first time, we felt that someone was listening to our voice, understanding it and giving respect,” said Inspector Vijay Kumar.

Presently, there are more than 30 members in this band, including musicians, singers and sound engineers. Every one of them is a trained musician besides being a co on duty. Patrolling in the day and performing at night is their routine. The members say that music gives them peace, just like meditation.

Himachal Pradesh Police recruited musicians and singers through advertisements and auditions, which drew a huge response. There was no age limit specified for being a part of the band. Many people want to be a part of the team. Presently, there are eight vacant slots in the team.