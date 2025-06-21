World Music Day: Himachal Cops On Musical Journey

Shimla: In the Indian context, the very mention of Police brings to mind images of baton-wielding and armed burly men and women who are tough in appearance and rough in language. But Himachal Pradesh Police has dispelled this image with its band Harmony of Pines, where one gets to see the cops strumming on guitar, playing the drums, saxophone, clarinet and flute while singing melodies to deliver messages on the betterment of society.
World Music Day, which falls on June 21, cannot pass without a mention of this unique orchestra that has made a name for itself.
Inspector Vijay Kumar, who is the band in-charge, said, “I still remember the day when we had tested the sound system and had hummed the tunes before a performance when we were removed from the stage at the last moment. It led to a fire within me, and I told my teammates that one day this stage will salute us.”
This was the foundation of the Harmony of Pines, after which the team learnt and practised with absolute sincerity since music was their mission.
The band had started with just seven Police personnel who were confined to departmental presentations or performing at occasions like the Independence and Republic Days. There was no big stage and no modern instruments.
It was former Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu who, on taking charge, not only provided the band members with the latest musical instruments but also arranged for a place for practising.
“For the first time, we felt that someone was listening to our voice, understanding it and giving respect,” said Inspector Vijay Kumar.
Presently, there are more than 30 members in this band, including musicians, singers and sound engineers. Every one of them is a trained musician besides being a co on duty. Patrolling in the day and performing at night is their routine. The members say that music gives them peace, just like meditation.
Himachal Pradesh Police recruited musicians and singers through advertisements and auditions, which drew a huge response. There was no age limit specified for being a part of the band. Many people want to be a part of the team. Presently, there are eight vacant slots in the team.
The band has been performing on various occasions, whether it is to pay homage to a martyr or to spread awareness on issues like drug menace, cyber crime or women’s safety.
It was in 2016 that the state government allowed the band to perform in uniform. They went on to give performances in various states and also in Nepal. The band performed in the reality television programme ‘Hunarbaaz’ where it bagged the third position. This was not a mere trophy but an occasion to celebrate the respect given to their uniform and the state.
“Seeing us on television made people realise that the Policemen also sing and play musical instruments. They love art and give it the same importance that they give to law and order, “said Inspector Vijay Kumar.
The journey has not been an easy one, but the band has managed to make a place for itself in the hearts of the people.
Today, they are invited to perform in government functions, at universities and at other events of importance. The band members are celebrities who present Himachali songs, Bollywood numbers, patriotic songs and ghazals. The band now has a studio where the recordings are done alongside YouTube content.
It has a big following on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. The rendition of songs like ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Ae vatan mere abad rahe tu’ has got millions of views. The band is now referred to as ‘Himachal ki Shaan’ (Pride of Himachal).
The band has received support from the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and senior officials of the Police Department, besides the common people.
A young student, Suman, said, “I saw cops singing and smiling for the first time. I am no longer scared of them but have trust in them.”
In his message on World Music Day, Inspector Vijay Kumar said, “Music is the voice of the soul. When we perform in uniform, our motive is not just entertainment but to reach out to the people and establish trust.”