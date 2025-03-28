World’s Most Expensive Gucchi Mushrooms Grown By B Tech Graduate And His IITian Wife

Pauri Garhwal: India has achieved success in growing Gucchi mushrooms, one of the most expensive mushrooms in the world. This remarkable feat has been accomplished by Naveen Patwal, a B Tech graduate and resident of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.
Gucchi mushrooms are considered among the costliest in the world and are primarily cultivated in China and France. Naveen Patwal has been conducting trials on Gucchi mushroom cultivation for the past few years, and his efforts have now yielded success.
Naveen Patwal, from Faldakot in the Kot block of Pauri Garhwal district, has reached a new milestone by successfully growing Gucchi mushrooms in Uttarakhand. He has been working in the field of mushroom cultivation since 2007 after completing his B Tech. In Haridwar and Roorkee, he has established mushroom farms cultivating various types of mushrooms, including oyster and button mushrooms.
Patwal shared that he first attempted to grow a variety of Gucchi mushrooms in 2022, but faced multiple failures. However, after two years of dedicated research and hard work, he restarted the process in December 2024, and within three months, he began seeing results.
100 kg of Mushrooms Grown in Trial
He explained that Gucchi mushrooms thrive in low temperatures, and cultivating them posed several challenges. Despite the difficulties, he completed a 90-day cultivation cycle, yielding approximately 100 kg of mushrooms in his 100-square-metre polyhouse. Looking ahead, he plans to expand cultivation on a larger scale.
Potential to Curb Migration from Uttarakhand
Patwal believes that large-scale Gucchi mushroom cultivation could help address migration issues in the Pauri district. He hopes to involve more people in this venture to create new economic opportunities for the region.
Priced at Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per Kg
The price of Gucchi mushrooms in India ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per kilogram due to their rich medicinal properties. Prices vary based on size, with jumbo and super jumbo varieties commanding even higher rates. Patwal credits his wife, an IITian, and his maternal uncle for their support in his mushroom cultivation journey.
Recognition from the Horticulture Department
Rajesh Tiwari, an officer from the Horticulture Department of Pauri Garhwal district, praised Patwal’s efforts. During an inspection, he noted that no chemicals or fertilizers had been used in the polyhouse. Until now, Gucchi mushrooms were primarily cultivated in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. However, past scientific trials in controlled environments had limited success in forming fruiting bodies. Patwal’s success in cultivating Gucchi mushrooms in an open field marks a first not only for Uttarakhand but for India.
The Horticulture Department has assured full support to Naveen Patwal under its schemes for mushroom cultivation, recognising the potential impact of his pioneering efforts.
Read more: "One Plant Costs Rs 12 Lakhs," The Desert Rose That Turned A Plant Seller's Life Into An Oasis