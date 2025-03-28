ETV Bharat / offbeat

World’s Most Expensive Gucchi Mushrooms Grown By B Tech Graduate And His IITian Wife

Pauri Garhwal: India has achieved success in growing Gucchi mushrooms, one of the most expensive mushrooms in the world. This remarkable feat has been accomplished by Naveen Patwal, a B Tech graduate and resident of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Gucchi mushrooms are considered among the costliest in the world and are primarily cultivated in China and France. Naveen Patwal has been conducting trials on Gucchi mushroom cultivation for the past few years, and his efforts have now yielded success.

Naveen Patwal, from Faldakot in the Kot block of Pauri Garhwal district, has reached a new milestone by successfully growing Gucchi mushrooms in Uttarakhand. He has been working in the field of mushroom cultivation since 2007 after completing his B Tech. In Haridwar and Roorkee, he has established mushroom farms cultivating various types of mushrooms, including oyster and button mushrooms.

Patwal shared that he first attempted to grow a variety of Gucchi mushrooms in 2022, but faced multiple failures. However, after two years of dedicated research and hard work, he restarted the process in December 2024, and within three months, he began seeing results.

100 kg of Mushrooms Grown in Trial

He explained that Gucchi mushrooms thrive in low temperatures, and cultivating them posed several challenges. Despite the difficulties, he completed a 90-day cultivation cycle, yielding approximately 100 kg of mushrooms in his 100-square-metre polyhouse. Looking ahead, he plans to expand cultivation on a larger scale.

Potential to Curb Migration from Uttarakhand