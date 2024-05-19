World Metrology Day - 'We Measure Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'

Hyderabad: The World Metrology Day is celebrated on 20 May each year across the globe. It helps the public to understand what is meant by the science of measurement and why we are so dependent upon it. This little-known science underpins countless aspects of our daily lives. Every time we buy a kilogram of oranges, use the GPS in our car to navigate, swallow a pill, cross a bridge or enter a building, we should spare a thought for the metrologists who made this possible. Thanks to the metric system, an architect trained in Sudan will be able to design an office building in Mexico, as the standard measurements will be the same in both countries.

History of World Metrology Day: World Metrology Day pays tribute to the signature at the Metre Convention that occurred on May 20, 1875. The Convention featured a coalition of seventeen nations who came together to establish the framework for global collaboration in the field of scientific measurement. The goal of this convention was realised when participants successfully established a worldwide measurement that allowed for cohesion among the scientific community. The impact of what was achieved at this event can be experienced in science laboratories on this day.

Definition of Metrology- The word Metrology actually derives from the Greek words 'metron' and 'logos' which translated means the study of measurement. The origins of measurement go back even further than the Greeks to the Egyptians. They would use standards of measurement, with regular calibrations, to ensure stones were cut to the correct size for their building projects. Metrology is the science of measurement; it encompasses both experimental and theoretical determinations at all levels of uncertainty and in all fields of science and technology.

Theme for 2024 World Metrology Day: The theme for World Metrolgy Day is 'Sustainability,' which raises awareness of the need for accurate measurements in the development of a sustainable global economy and environment. 'We measure today for a sustainable tomorrow.'

How does metrology support you every day?

Every day, metrology touches people’s lives in many different ways. It has an enormous impact on the quality of our life, health and well-being. Metrology gives us confidence in measurement results in such important areas as trade, health, safety, environmental monitoring, food safety, protection of consumer rights and law enforcement

People need to have confidence in the accuracy of the weights of products they buy. For example, a kilogram of rice has to be a kilogram of rice and no less or more

Our health depends on a whole range of accurate diagnoses that require precise measurements, such as tests for oxygen levels and cholesterol levels in blood

Accuracy of speed measurements is essential to monitor our speed when we drive to ensure we travel safely

We rely on time measurements not only to be punctual for appointments; but in our everyday use of global positioning systems (GPS) for a range of applications and technologies

Modern society simply could not exist without measurement. Twenty-first century civilization is inconceivable without the indispensable measurement tools on which everyday life depends. Time, size, distance, speed, direction, weight, volume, temperature, pressure, force, sound, light, energy — these are among the physical properties for which humans have developed accurate measures, without which we could not live our normal daily lives

Measurement permeates every aspect of human life. Yet, ironically, we tend to take measurement for granted, and we fail to appreciate just how much we need and depend on our measurement tools. We overlook the importance of measurement because we are surrounded by it and have grown accustomed to it. It is only when our measurement tools malfunction or are unavailable that we begin to appreciate just how important they are



Measuring Tomorrow: 3 Emerging Trends in Metrology

In recent years, increasingly accurate, high-performance, and portable tools have brought metrology out of the laboratory and onto the production line. The sector is undergoing a new revolution, thanks in particular to artificial intelligence.

Scanners Directly Integrated Into Production Lines

The great revolution in metrology has been to bring the discipline closer to the production line, while before, analyses were done in the laboratory. The trend now is to go even deeper and become part of the production line. There are new 'metrology grade' scanners directly integrated into production lines capable of scanning parts at ultra-fast rates and recognizing any defects.

AI Makes Metrology Accessible to Non-Metrologists

Another important trend in metrology is the arrival of instruments equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms. These new tools allow non-experts to quickly analyse parts and deduce results. This is the case of an instrument developed by Bruker Alicona. Their 3D scanner can measure the roughness of surfaces. For the moment it is semi-automatic because it is not 100 per cent integrated into the production line. A sample has to be taken out. But once it is scanned, the machine is able to tell if the sample is good or not.

3D Scanners Will Soon Understand What They Scan Thanks to Deep Learning

AI is also revolutionising 3D scanners thanks to deep learning. By teaching them to recognise different materials, surfaces, fabrics, and roughnesses, 3D scanners will be more and more able to scan and recognise these materials without the need for manual calibration. The calibration of a device is a tedious but essential step to be able to scan different materials and has, until now, been done by an operator. Today, 3D scanners like the Artec Leo 2022 developed by ARTEC 3D allow the scanner to self-calibrate without human intervention.

The significance of World Metrology Day can be understood by the fact that it serves as a platform to highlight the importance of Metrology in various areas. It is an opportunity to emphasise its role in promoting scientific innovation, economic development, and social welfare. Additionally, World Metrology Day provides an opportunity to showcase the expertise of metrologists and promote their contributions to society.