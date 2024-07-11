World Kebab Day 2024: Invite Your Loved Ones Home And Celebrate Together

Hyderabad: World Kebab Day is observed on July 12 to celebrate the beloved culinary delight known as kebab, enjoyed across various cultures and regions worldwide. On this day get your taste buds ready for delicious kebabs. A wide variety of kebabs have evolved over centuries, with each region adding its unique spices and cooking techniques to create an array of flavors and styles. Since they were popular in Iran, India and Turkey, kebabs have been around for a very long time in history.

What is Kebab?

Kebabs are a popular Middle Eastern food made by mounting pieces of meat on a skewer and grilling it later. Well, kebabs are considered to have originated in Turkey. The “Kebab” in Turkish means “grilled meat.

Kebab Day Timeline

Origin of Kebabs: (In 1800) The creation of kebabs can be traced back to the Middle East in the 19th century, notably in regions like Turkey and Persia where skewered and grilled meats became popular.

(In 1900s) Kebabs, including variants like the Greek souvlaki or Indian tikka, spread across the globe in the 20th century, becoming a beloved international dish.

(In 1950s) Kebabs were introduced to America in the mid-20th century, predominantly by Turkish and Greek immigrants, and quickly became a popular street food.

(In 1990s) From the 1990s onwards, culinary innovation led to a myriad of kebab versions such as vegetarian kebabs, seafood kebabs, and fusion cuisine kebabs.

(In 2000s) In the 21st century, kebabs have also found a place in upscale and gourmet dining venues, lifted from street food status to high-end dishes with complex flavors.

(In 2015) The first Kebab Day was celebrated on the second Friday of July, 2015 created in honour of this versatile and delicious dish loved by millions worldwide.

What is the most delicious kebab in the world?

Doner kebab is a popular street food that originated in Turkey and has become a popular fast food item around the world. Doner kebabs are a type of Turkish dish similar to the Greek gyro or the Arab shawarma made with seasoned meat shaved from a vertical rotisserie, a style of cooking that dates back to the Ottomans. They are highly popular as a late-night snack or quick meal on the go throughout much of Europe. In Germany alone, doner kebab sales reach a staggering more than 3.5 billion euros each year, and 600 tons of doner meat are consumed each day, making it one of the most popular fast food items in the country.

Different types of Kebabs in India

India is a land of diverse flavors and culinary traditions. From smoky tandoori kebabs to succulent seekh kebabs, there are various different types of kebabs in India. In India every city offers a unique taste of kebab, let’s explore some unique flavors of kebab.

Tandoori Chicken Kebab

Tandoori chicken kebabs are the epitome of smoky perfection. Marinated in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and a dash of citrus, the chicken is then cooked in a tandoor (clay oven) to achieve that distinct charred flavor.

Seekh Kebabs

Seekh kebabs are a staple at Indian barbecue gatherings. These cylindrical-shaped kebabs are made from minced meat (usually lamb or chicken) blended with aromatic spices and fresh herbs. The mixture is molded onto skewers and grilled until charred on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Malai Chicken Kebab

Malai chicken kebabs are a luscious treat that showcases the rich creaminess of Indian cuisine. Boneless chicken pieces are marinated in a mixture of cream, yogurt, cheese, and aromatic spices. The kebabs are then grilled creating a tender, moist, and smokey flavor.

Chapli Kebab

The chapli kebab is originated from the North-Western region of India. They are flat round in shape, typically made from minced meat (often beef or mutton) combined with a medley of spices, chopped onions, tomatoes, and fresh herbs.

Kalmi Kebab

The Kalmi kebabs are a bit different from the other types of kebabs in India. A recipe of Mughlai style kabab where chicken legs are marinated in a special blend of spices and then grilled to perfection.

Galouti Kebab

Originating from Lucknow, these kebabs are made from finely minced meat (traditionally lamb) that's marinated with an array of spices and then cooked to perfection. What makes them truly special is the addition of raw papaya, which acts as a natural tenderizer, giving the kebabs their legendary melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Shami Kebab

Making its way all the way from Hyderabad, Shami kebabs are the ideal choice for family gatherings. The Shami Kebab is made of a small patty of minced meat, chickpeas, and eggs, this holds the meat together. It tastes best with salad and lemon garnishing on the top.

Paneer Tikka

The paneer tikka kebab is a delightful alternative to the non-veg kebabs. Cubes of paneer are marinated in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and vibrant saffron, and then grilled to perfection.

Beetroot Kebab

Labgeer Kebab is a combination of the sweetness of fresh beetroot, the spiciness of green chilies, the freshness of mint, the crunch of cashews, the creaminess of cheese, the warmth of cardamom, and the richness of butter. This innovative kebab is full of flavours.

Restaurants around the world celebrate this day by offering kebab specials. Kebabs don't just have to be eaten on sticks. You can serve them in flatbread wraps for an easy lunch, or use them as toppings on burgers and salads. The best way to celebrate World Kebab Day is to invite your loved ones home and bring out the skewers to celebrate the cold rainy weather over a plate of kebabs and conversations.

