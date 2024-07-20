ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Jump Day 2024: History, Significance, Idea Behind It

Hyderabad: The World Jump Day is an annual event celebrated on July 20 to promote the joy of jumping, physical activity, and well-being. The purpose of World Jump Day is to encourage people of all ages to get up and jump around. Jumping is a great way to do exercise, relieve stress, and have fun.

Despite the benefits of jumping, this day has a special significance. Many ideas are floated to combat global warming and help in creating a more sustainable planet and World Jump Day is one of them.

History Of World Jump Day:

The concept of World Jump Day dates back not quite a couple of decades ago when it was promoted by a German artist, Torsten Lauschmann. The first event was held on July 20, 2006. Lauschmann created a website to promote the day. After the site gathered almost 600,256,820 registered jumpers, Lauschmann presented jumping as an art installation to raise awareness about global warming.

The reason behind the day:

The aim of the day was originally a plan to shift the orbit of Earth, to extend daylight hours and to create a more standardised climate throughout the world. On World Jump Day, people around the world are encouraged to synchronise their watches, stop what they are doing, and jump at precisely 11:39:13.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which will increase the distance between the Sun and the Earth, thereby reducing the risks of global warming. It is based on the theory that changes in earth mass will make a difference in the earth’s orbit. Lauschmann believed this would help reduce global warming.

Even though World Jump Day proved to be unscientific, it is still celebrated by millions of people around the world. Of course, permanently changing the Earth's orbit is not possible, and the jump didn't end global warming. But that hasn't stopped anyone from continuing to jump each year on World Jump Day.

Types of Jumping:

Jumping can be categorized into four different types. These are long jump, triple jump, pole vault and high jump. Skydiving and Bunjee jumping are the two popular jumping activities now become popular in India as an adventure sport.

10 Benefits of Jumping:

• Stimulates metabolism

• Increases oxygen circulation

• Firms and tones the muscles