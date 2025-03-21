ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Forest Day 2025: Rajasthan's Amargarh And Jhalana Leopard Reserves Lead The Way In Conservation

Jaipur: International Forest Day, observed annually on March 21, to highlight the significance of forest conservation. In Jaipur, the day brings some hope towards safeguarding the green treasure and wildlife living around, as the Rajasthan Forest Department has set an inspiring example.

With two leopard reserves in the heart of the capital city, the department showcases its long-term vision for wildlife protection. The Jhalana Leopard Reserve was established in 2016, followed by the Amagarh Leopard Reserve, which was created in 2023.

The forests around Jaipur are also known to nurture India’s rich birdlife, with over 250 species found. “There are about 1300 species of birds in India, and one-fourth can be found in Jaipur,” Head of Forest Forces Arijit Banerjee said.

World Forest Day 2025: Rajasthan's Amargarh And Jhalana Leopard Reserves Lead The Way In Conservation (ETV Bharat)

Amagarh Becomes a Green Haven

From being encroached areas, Amargarh was cleared and transformed into a forest reserve, making it an “oxygen bank” for millions of people presently.

The forest department first reduced public disturbance in the forest area then started removing illegal encroachments and designated it as a leopard reserve in 2023. It also built new tracks, water points, and fences to support wildlife, which restored the forest and attracted leopards and other species, including hyenas and nilgai.

“I visited Jhalana in 2015 and saw a leopard drinking water. That inspired the idea. Efforts to limit human activity in both reserves have helped reduce conflict between leopards and locals,” Banerjee said.

He claimed that the leopard safaris were also popular and operated in the morning and evening. “It is a new tourist attraction which came up after many efforts," he said.