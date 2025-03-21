World Forest Day 2025: Rajasthan's Amargarh And Jhalana Leopard Reserves Lead The Way In Conservation

Jaipur: International Forest Day, observed annually on March 21, to highlight the significance of forest conservation. In Jaipur, the day brings some hope towards safeguarding the green treasure and wildlife living around, as the Rajasthan Forest Department has set an inspiring example.
With two leopard reserves in the heart of the capital city, the department showcases its long-term vision for wildlife protection. The Jhalana Leopard Reserve was established in 2016, followed by the Amagarh Leopard Reserve, which was created in 2023.
The forests around Jaipur are also known to nurture India’s rich birdlife, with over 250 species found. “There are about 1300 species of birds in India, and one-fourth can be found in Jaipur,” Head of Forest Forces Arijit Banerjee said.
Amagarh Becomes a Green Haven
From being encroached areas, Amargarh was cleared and transformed into a forest reserve, making it an “oxygen bank” for millions of people presently.
The forest department first reduced public disturbance in the forest area then started removing illegal encroachments and designated it as a leopard reserve in 2023. It also built new tracks, water points, and fences to support wildlife, which restored the forest and attracted leopards and other species, including hyenas and nilgai.
“I visited Jhalana in 2015 and saw a leopard drinking water. That inspired the idea. Efforts to limit human activity in both reserves have helped reduce conflict between leopards and locals,” Banerjee said.
He claimed that the leopard safaris were also popular and operated in the morning and evening. “It is a new tourist attraction which came up after many efforts," he said.
Amagarh: A Major Tourist Attraction
The Amagarh Leopard Reserve, spanning 16.36 square kilometres, is not only a leading conservation success but a growing tourist destination as well, and it is home to around 15 leopards and other wildlife, including jackals, nilgai, and foxes.
The forest department also set up several facilities like water points and implemented wildlife conservation measures.
Situated near the Galta pilgrimage site, it also offers a nice exploration for wildlife enthusiasts and historians for its monuments like Raghunath Fort, Kishangarh Fort, and Amagarh Fort.
Jhalana's Transformation
Similarly, the Jhalana Forest area faced huge encroachments and illegal mining. However, the Forest Department swung into action and, after many years of efforts, successfully cleared the land. Finally, they established the Jhalana Leopard Reserve in 2016.
The wildlife park is now known for leopard safaris and the enhanced green belt for the nearby areas. The visitors enjoy the sight of many leopards; the prominent one is a female leopard, named “Mrs Khan”, who was first spotted in the area which was a hub of illegal mining. Experts see this as a turning point for the forest's recovery.
Continued Efforts for Forest Protection
Regional Forest Officer Jitendra Singh Shekhawat lauded the officials for their efforts in the success of both reserves. He said that Amagarh has become a “very good forest” in the middle of the city, attracting both domestic and international tourists. “Amagarh's development, like Jhalana's, has focused on maintaining the natural habitat for leopards while fostering sustainable tourism,” he said.
“Both reserves are contributing to the ongoing efforts to address global warming and climate change, demonstrating that forest preservation is key to sustaining biodiversity and urban ecosystems,” he added.
Also Read