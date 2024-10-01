World Farm Animals Day 2024: Caring And Protecting Our Four-Legged Friends

Hyderabad: People worldwide celebrate World Farm Animals Day to remember and mourn animals that suffer, are mistreated and die because people want their products. Recent studies have showed that these animals are smart and have emotions similar to our pets. They can experience happiness, sadness and pain just like dogs and cats.
Every year around 80 billion animals like chickens, cows, pigs, and turkeys and other sentient land-based animals are mistreated in large-scale farms, suffocated, caged, and killed for food. This number doesn't even include the one to three trillion fish and sea creatures killed for food.
History:
World Farm Animals Day, started in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, focuses on raising awareness about the poor treatment of farm animals and aims to improve their living conditions. This day, celebrated on October 2, is to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings, focusing on promoting respect for animals and opposing cruelty.
The Farm Animals Day, was started in 1983 with an aim to remember the countless animals harmed and to end cruel farming as well as encourage vegan living. Activists worldwide engage in various activities like distributing flyers, holding vigils, and participating in events to spread awareness about this cause.
About Animal Welfare & Animal Rights:
Humans believe that they are the best species among animals. Just like humans other animals are also social beings. Hence, taking care of animals is a significant responsibility. Animal welfare and animal rights are important ideas in how we treat animals.
Animal welfare focuses on making sure animals are comfortable and well in their environment. Animal rights highlight that animals have their own value and should not be used for human needs. The Five Freedoms, which include being free from hunger and thirst, being comfortable, free from pain or injury, able to act naturally, and free from fear and distress are fundamental aspects of animal welfare.
Protection of Animals/ Animal Rights in India:
India, the seventh-biggest country globally, is known for its rich biodiversity, hosting four out of the 36 key biodiversity areas. In recent years, caring for and protecting animals, both wild and owned by people, has become more important in India.
In India, the Constitution guarantees the protection of animals as a basic responsibility. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Wildlife Protection Act 1972 are key laws for animal welfare. Animal rights groups in India push for better laws for animals. The Animal Welfare Board of India, set up in 1962, is important for improving animal welfare, creating policies, and handling animal rights issues.
Although India has laws for animal protection, more is required to fully ensure their well-being and rights. Animal rights activists keep fighting for stronger laws for animals.
Important Laws in India for the protection of animals:
- Indian Penal Code (IPC)
- The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960
- Wildlife Protection Act 1972
How to Care For Farm Animals:
- Caring for farm animals means making sure they get the right food or necessary nutrition, a place to live, healthcare and a safe environment.
- Farm animals must be cared for in order to remain healthy and productive.
- Appropriate shelters that can protect animals from extreme weather conditions like heat, cold, wind and rain.
- The shelter should be well ventilated and clean, with enough room for each animal.
- The animals should be fed nutritious feed on a regular basis.
- They must also have enough access to water.
- Regular check ups are necessary to monitor for injuries or illnesses.
- Being prepared for emergencies is one of most importance in farm animal care.
