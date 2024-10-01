ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Farm Animals Day 2024: Caring And Protecting Our Four-Legged Friends

Hyderabad: People worldwide celebrate World Farm Animals Day to remember and mourn animals that suffer, are mistreated and die because people want their products. Recent studies have showed that these animals are smart and have emotions similar to our pets. They can experience happiness, sadness and pain just like dogs and cats.

Every year around 80 billion animals like chickens, cows, pigs, and turkeys and other sentient land-based animals are mistreated in large-scale farms, suffocated, caged, and killed for food. This number doesn't even include the one to three trillion fish and sea creatures killed for food.

History:

World Farm Animals Day, started in honour of Mahatma Gandhi, focuses on raising awareness about the poor treatment of farm animals and aims to improve their living conditions. This day, celebrated on October 2, is to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings, focusing on promoting respect for animals and opposing cruelty.

The Farm Animals Day, was started in 1983 with an aim to remember the countless animals harmed and to end cruel farming as well as encourage vegan living. Activists worldwide engage in various activities like distributing flyers, holding vigils, and participating in events to spread awareness about this cause.

About Animal Welfare & Animal Rights:

Humans believe that they are the best species among animals. Just like humans other animals are also social beings. Hence, taking care of animals is a significant responsibility. Animal welfare and animal rights are important ideas in how we treat animals.

Animal welfare focuses on making sure animals are comfortable and well in their environment. Animal rights highlight that animals have their own value and should not be used for human needs. The Five Freedoms, which include being free from hunger and thirst, being comfortable, free from pain or injury, able to act naturally, and free from fear and distress are fundamental aspects of animal welfare.