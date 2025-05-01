Chamoli: Uttarakhand is famous all over the world for its natural beauty, but its cultural heritage is equally enchanting. One of these is the traditional folk festival 'Ramman', which got the status of World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO on October 2, 2009.

The traditional festival is celebrated in Salur Dungra village of Jyotirmath, in which a mask dance is performed by local artists, depicting various themes of the Ramayana on the beats of songs, drums and rhythm without dialogues.

'Ramman' is not just a festival but also a symbol of the folk culture and spirituality of the state. This festival is a medium to keep the new generation connected to its roots and to introduce tourists to local traditions.

Performed with jagars on '18 beats'.

This year too, the Ramman festival was special in Salur Dungra village, where the Ramayana was staged with jagars on the '18 beats' of Dhol-Damaun. The folk artists playing Ram, Laxman, Sita, and Hanuman performed their characters by dancing to the beats of Dhol-Damaun in the Bhumiyaal Devta temple premises.

Dhol-Damaun Beats Bring Ramayana To Life In Uttarakhand's Ramman Festival (ETV Bharat)

During the performance, local artists described Lord Ram's birth, Sita Swayamvar, ‘Van Vaas’ (exile), Sita's abduction, Hanuman's meeting, and Lanka burning. Mvar-Mvrin, Baniyaan-Baniyaan, and Khyalari styles were performed, enthralling the people. The artists also showcased Bhumiyaal Devta's Pashwa (on whom the deity incarnates) in a dance form.

Ramman organised in these villages also

Apart from Salud village, Ramman is also being organised in Dungri, Baroshi, and Selang villages for 11-13 days. During this period, a series of programmes, rituals and entertainment programmes are organised.

Ramman has been given cultural heritage status by UNESCO. UNESCO, an organisation of the United Nations, has given the status of world cultural heritage to Uttarakhand's mythological mask dance style 'Ramman'. This status was given in the year 2009. In Ramman, Mor-Morni, Banya-Baniyan, Khyali, the Maal dance is performed on the beats of Dhol-Damaun, which is quite thrilling.

What is the belief?

It is believed that Adi Guru Shankaracharya had established four monasteries across the country to infuse new life into Sanatan Dharma. On the orders of Shankaracharya, some of his disciples around Joshimath (now Jyotirmath) went from village to village and tried to awaken consciousness among the people by dancing with mythological masks, which gradually became an integral part of the society.

The Ramman dance is so amazing that the whole Ramayana is contained in only ‘18 beats’. It is said that in the eighth century, Adi Guru Shankaracharya organised Ramman to spread Hinduism. Since then, the villagers have been organising Ramman with proper rituals.