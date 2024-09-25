ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Environmental Health Day: Making A Healthier, More Sustainable Planet For Future Generations

Hyderabad: World Environmental Health Day, celebrated on September 26, is dedicated to raise awareness about the critical connection between human health and environment. It serves as a reminder that the well-being of people is intricately linked to the quality of our surroundings.

This day highlights the importance of proactive measures to safeguard public health by addressing environmental issues such as air and water pollution, hazardous waste management, access to clean and safe food, and climate change. It provides an opportunity for governments, organizations, and communities worldwide to collaborate and promote sustainable practices that can enhance both environmental and human health.

The World Environmental Health Day serves as a call to action, encouraging everyone to take steps toward a healthier, more sustainable planet for current and future generations.

According to the World Health Organisation, "Global environmental issues account for more than 12.6 million deaths each year. As per the data, more than 100 illnesses and injuries can be directly linked to environmental health concerns. Often, these issues have the greatest impact on communities that are poor and already have significant health care vulnerabilities."

History:

World Environmental Health Day was founded by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) in 2011 to focus on the importance of caring for the health of our environment.

Theme:

Creating Resilient Communities through Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation.

Air Pollution Accounted For 8.1 Million Deaths Globally In 2021:

The report, released on June 19, 2024, by the Health Effects Institute (HEI), an independent US-based non-profit research organisation, found air pollution accounted for 8.1 million deaths globally in 2021. Beyond these deaths, many more millions of people are living with debilitating chronic diseases, putting tremendous strains on health care systems, economies and societies.