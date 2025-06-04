World Environment Day: How A Retired Jammu Kashmir Professor's Chinar Plantation Mission Is Transforming Chenab Valley's Barren Landscape

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: With planet earth preparing to celebrate world environment day on June 5, a former educationist of Doda has dedicated his entire life giving a new life to saving the environment by planting as many trees as he can.

Prof Syed Zaheer Abbas Hashmi, a retired principal of government degree college Doda and former controller of examination of cluster university of Jammu, has planted thousands of saplings in Chenab valley which have changed the landscape of the region.

The most attractive and commendable achievement of Hashmi is planting Chinar trees across Chenab valley with hundreds such trees standing a testament to the educationist's mission.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Prof Hashmi said that since his early days he had interest towards saving the environment and contributing in whatever way he could.

“In 2008, I started planting trees and began with olive plants in my personal land near my village Ghat, a few kilometers from district headquarters Doda. An area of around 20 to 25 kanals of land was covered with Olive sapling and other fruit plants which still stand tall,” Prof Hashmi recalled.

But his biggest achievement was bringing Chinar saplings all the way from different parts of Kashmir valley and planting them all over the Chenab valley.

“Over these years, around 3000 to 3500 Chinar saplings were brought with utmost care from Kashmir valley and as the survival rate of these saplings has only around 20 percent but by the grace of almighty Allah and efforts put in, more than 1000 Chinar saplings have already turned into trees and few have grown high,” Hashmi said.

He has planted the Chinar trees all along the five-kilometer-long stretch from his native place Ghat to Doda town where scores of Chinar trees are standing tall. During his tenure as professor and principal in government degree college Doda, Prof Hashmi led the mission to turn the barren land into a nursery and besides Chinar trees, with the college campus home to a variety of trees including Deodar. He has planted Deodar and other trees in many other areas which were either sinking areas or barren land.

Professor Syed Zaheer Abbas Hashmi (L) alongwith University of Jammu VC Prof. Umesh Rai and other planting a Chinar sapling in the Jammu university (ETV Bharat)

“When I was transferred to government degree college Bhaderwah as principal, I planted trees all along the 30-km-long stretch of road from Pul Doda to Bhaderwah and also inside the college campus. Moreover, hundreds of Chinar and other trees have been planted in Kishtwar, Bhalessa, Thathri and other areas of Chenab valley and many of them have turned into big trees. Whoever finds new Chinar trees planted anywhere in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, most of them have been bought and planted by me,” the former educationist turned environmentalist said.

During these years, it wasn’t easy for him to protect and provide every kind of treatment these trees needed and without getting any financial support from anywhere, he has spent money from his pocket to buy, transport, plant, look after and fence these trees. During hot summer days and when dry weather prevails for a longer period, Prof Hashmi keeps gallons inside his vehicle, fill them with water and spray on the saplings.

Despite all his efforts, there hasn’t been much support from the concerned authorities including the forest department or any other department.

“A day ahead of World Environment Day, it was heartening to see a grown up Chinar tree burning into flames near Doda town, when a load carrier brought trash from the town and threw it near the tree before setting it on fire. By the time I reached the spot, the tree was completely gutted in the fire. I have filed a complaint with the police and the load carrier driver has been identified as well but I have no hope that any action will be taken against him,” Hashmi added.