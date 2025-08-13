Jaipur: If you thought a few like Kate Moss or Aishwarya Rai could only create magic on the ramp and keep people spellbound, look a little deeper into Jaipur’s Hathi Village, where the runway belonged to beautiful creatures of a different species - the gentle giants who swayed trunks and jingled their silver ornaments. On World Elephant Day, 16 elephants, draped in embroidered finery and royal ornaments, walked in style celebrating beauty, heritage, and the the bond between humans and elephants.

On World Elephant Day, the Hathi village was celebrating elephant Jonali's 23rd birthday and the show stopper was none else than the majestic 18-year-old Babu. With no high heels or glittering gown, the sight was still something that made children giggle, tourists beam, and the entire village seemed to love it all.

World Elephant Day: When Jaipur's Gentle Giants Walked The Ramp, Turned Heads In Royal Dressing (ETV Bharat)

Though the day had begun with sounds of DJ music, as soon as the first elephant 'Babu' stepped on to the ramp dressed in colorful adornments, the faces of the children lit up, the cameras of tourists clicked while almost all present there smiled at the gestures of the pachyderms.

Asif, a member of the organising committee and elephant keeper at the village said that the purpose of this event was not only to entertain the tourists but also to conserve elephants, care about their welfare and revive the vanishing traditional arts of Rajasthan.

Informing about the details, Asif said that Babu, the only male elephant of Hathi Gaon walked with 62 kg of silver ornaments that included Kantha (necklace), Shri (forehead ornament), Payjeb, Kangoja (ear ornament) and Dhumchi (tail ornament). He also wore embroidered decorative clothes while the mahout rode on it with a traditional turban and angarakha.

Ballu, the president of Hathi Gaon Vikas Samiti, informed, "The silver ornaments are not ordinary. They were gifted to the ancestors of the elephants by the Jaipur royal family five generations ago." Babu, as the show-stopper, wore a swing prepared with special handicrafts, on which fine embroidery and traditional designs were made," he added.

On behalf of female elephant Jonali, a cake was cut and after the ramp walk, a royal feast was also held for the elephants. The food included banana, apple, papaya, sugarcane, bread and jaggery. Once the ramp walk was over, all the elephants gorged on the food.

Tourists who had assembled to see the show could not stop smiling. "We had seen so many ramp walks earlier but this is unique. It was not only entertaining, but also a culturally and emotionally enriching experience," some tourists said.

Minister Avinash Gehlot, who was present as the chief guest in the event, hailed former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for establishing the Hathi Gaon in Jaipur. "There are more than 70 elephants here. They are not only a symbol of bond with nature, but also express people's love for animals. But there is a need for their protection and we in the state government are committed to do whatever is required," he said.

World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on August 12 to create awareness about the gigantic creatures and protect their natural habitat. Elephants in Rajasthan are not only a cultural identity, but also a a major reason why tourists frequent the place. It is because of this that events like fashion show for elephants are held in Hathi Gaon at intervals. Such shows are also a proof that the relationship of love, respect and harmony between humans and wildlife can prove beneficial for peaceful coexistence.