World Dream Day - Inspiring People To Take Action For Their Dreams

Hyderabad: World Dream Day is celebrated on September 25 every year across the globe. It inspires people to realise their dreams for themselves, their families, and their communities.
It's also a day to announce new possibilities and energise ideas. In our world, a lot of things begin as dreams. This is how a lot of inventions are made. Goals are accomplished and songs and books are written in this way as well. Sometimes something comes to life through a literal dream. This occurred when renowned director James Cameron fell ill and went to rest. He got the concept for The Terminator movie from a fever dream.
On World Dream Day, people all over the world are inspired to take action for their dreams. This day is a powerful reminder that we all have the ability to make positive changes in our lives and in the world. By coming together and declaring our dreams, we create a force of positive change that can empower us all to achieve our highest potential.
What Are Dreams?
Dreams are a universal human experience that can be described as a state of consciousness characterised by sensory, cognitive and emotional occurrences during sleep.
The dreamer has reduced control over the content, visual images and activation of the memory.
There is no cognitive state that has been as extensively studied and yet as frequently misunderstood as dreaming.
There are significant differences between the neuroscientific and psychoanalytic approaches to dream analysis.
Neuroscientists are interested in the structures involved in dream production, dream organisation, and narratability. However, psychoanalysis concentrates on the meaning of dreams and placing them in the context of relationships in the history of the dreamer.
Reports of dreams tend to be full of emotional and vivid experiences that contain themes, concerns, dream figures, and objects that correspond closely to waking life.
These elements create a novel “reality” out of seemingly nothing, producing an experience with a lifelike timeframe and connections.
World Dream Day Mission and Vision
Mission: To inspire, activate, and celebrate the power of ideas, goals, and dreams.
Vision: A world positively united in aspiration and achievement.
History of World Dream Day
World Dream Day was set up by an instructor at Columbia University in 2012 as a way of helping us all achieve our dreams and make the world a better place. The creator of the day is Ozioma Egwuonwu; a transformational strategist and educator. It was her aim to create a day that would help to heal and inspire humanity.
Ten years ago, World Dream Day was launched for the purpose of being a time where dreamers and visionaries worldwide can come together to express their dreams for the future. It’s a day where thought leaders can share their insights on how we can move global progress forward. When Egwuonwu was asked why she created this day, the strategist said the aim was to "heal and inspire humanity."
Types of dreams
Daydreams, Epic Dreams, False Awakening Dreams, Lucid Dreams, Nightmares, Night Terrors, Progressive Dreams, Prophetic Dreams, Recurring Dreams, Vivid Dreams and Common Dream Themes
How to Celebrate Dream Day
Write your dream down: Take some time to reflect and write down your dreams for the future. When you are done, read your dreams out loud and make a commitment to yourself to work towards achieving them
Share your dream with others: Sharing your dream with others can help you stay motivated and accountable. Talk to friends, family, or colleagues about your dream and ask for their support
Create a vision board: Make a collage of pictures, quotes, and other visual reminders that reflect your dream. Hang this vision board in a place where you will see it every day
Research success stories: Read books or watch documentaries about people who have achieved similar dreams. This can be an inspiring reminder that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.
Practice daily affirmations: Start each day by saying positive affirmations about yourself and your dreams out loud. This will help keep you focused on achieving your goals.