World Dream Day - Inspiring People To Take Action For Their Dreams

Hyderabad: World Dream Day is celebrated on September 25 every year across the globe. It inspires people to realise their dreams for themselves, their families, and their communities.

It's also a day to announce new possibilities and energise ideas. In our world, a lot of things begin as dreams. This is how a lot of inventions are made. Goals are accomplished and songs and books are written in this way as well. Sometimes something comes to life through a literal dream. This occurred when renowned director James Cameron fell ill and went to rest. He got the concept for The Terminator movie from a fever dream.

On World Dream Day, people all over the world are inspired to take action for their dreams. This day is a powerful reminder that we all have the ability to make positive changes in our lives and in the world. By coming together and declaring our dreams, we create a force of positive change that can empower us all to achieve our highest potential.

What Are Dreams?

Dreams are a universal human experience that can be described as a state of consciousness characterised by sensory, cognitive and emotional occurrences during sleep.

The dreamer has reduced control over the content, visual images and activation of the memory.

There is no cognitive state that has been as extensively studied and yet as frequently misunderstood as dreaming.

There are significant differences between the neuroscientific and psychoanalytic approaches to dream analysis.

Neuroscientists are interested in the structures involved in dream production, dream organisation, and narratability. However, psychoanalysis concentrates on the meaning of dreams and placing them in the context of relationships in the history of the dreamer.

Reports of dreams tend to be full of emotional and vivid experiences that contain themes, concerns, dream figures, and objects that correspond closely to waking life.

These elements create a novel “reality” out of seemingly nothing, producing an experience with a lifelike timeframe and connections.

World Dream Day Mission and Vision

Mission: To inspire, activate, and celebrate the power of ideas, goals, and dreams.