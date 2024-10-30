ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Cities Day 2024: Raising Awareness About Importance Of Sustainable Urbanisation

Hyderabad: World Cities Day is celebrated annually on October 31, and emphasises the role of youth in combating climate change in urban areas under the theme 'Youth Climate Changemakers: Catalyzing Local Action for Urban Sustainability.'

As urban populations rise, particularly in the Global South, cities face challenges in housing, infrastructure, and resilience against climate threats. This year’s observance highlights the importance of youth-led climate initiatives to foster sustainable urban growth, addressing issues like pollution, resource scarcity, and climate resilience.

The United Nations, led by organisations like UN-Habitat, Cities Alliance, and UNOPS, is spotlighting young changemakers in African cities, where urban populations are rapidly expanding.

With over 60 per cent of Africa's population under 25, empowering youth can drive meaningful climate action in cities across the continent. This initiative encourages young leaders to engage in urban policy, participate in decision-making, and promote inclusive city planning. Globally, the UN calls for innovative financing solutions to support sustainable urban development, urging collaboration across governments, the private sector, and civil society.