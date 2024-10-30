World Cities Day 2024: Raising Awareness About Importance Of Sustainable Urbanisation

Hyderabad: World Cities Day is celebrated annually on October 31, and emphasises the role of youth in combating climate change in urban areas under the theme 'Youth Climate Changemakers: Catalyzing Local Action for Urban Sustainability.'
As urban populations rise, particularly in the Global South, cities face challenges in housing, infrastructure, and resilience against climate threats. This year’s observance highlights the importance of youth-led climate initiatives to foster sustainable urban growth, addressing issues like pollution, resource scarcity, and climate resilience.
The United Nations, led by organisations like UN-Habitat, Cities Alliance, and UNOPS, is spotlighting young changemakers in African cities, where urban populations are rapidly expanding.
With over 60 per cent of Africa's population under 25, empowering youth can drive meaningful climate action in cities across the continent. This initiative encourages young leaders to engage in urban policy, participate in decision-making, and promote inclusive city planning. Globally, the UN calls for innovative financing solutions to support sustainable urban development, urging collaboration across governments, the private sector, and civil society.
Significance of World Cities Day:
- World Cities Day holds considerable importance, highlighting the vital role cities play in global sustainability efforts
- Increases global awareness of the need for sustainable urban practices to address challenges like pollution, overcrowding, and infrastructure strain
- Encourages cities to prioritise environmental sustainability, economic growth, and social inclusion
- Facilitates the exchange of innovative urban solutions and successful strategies across cities to address shared challenges
How to Observe World Cities Day
Observing World Cities Day can involve various activities and initiatives that promote awareness of urban challenges and sustainable development. Here are some ways to observe World Cities Day:
- Organise Public Events
- Community Clean-up Drives
- Educational Campaigns
- Promote Public Transportation
- Host Cultural Festivals
- Support Local Businesses
- Advocate for Policy Changes
- Create Green Spaces
- Encourage Citizen Participation
- Share Knowledge and Best Practices
As part of the day's observance, campaigns and forums will highlight real-world examples of youth-driven projects, aiming to inspire more young people to contribute to urban sustainability. This year’s events serve as a precursor to discussions at the upcoming World Urban Forum in Cairo, where the youth's role in city planning will be further explored. Through these initiatives, World Cities Day 2024 aims to make urban areas not only growth engines but also sustainable, resilient communities for all.