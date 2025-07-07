World Chocolate Day Special: Hyderabad's Aparna Gorrepati Wins Global Recognition As Master Chocolatier

Hyderabad: For Aparna Gorrepati, chocolate isn’t just a sweet indulgence; it’s a story, a science, and a form of expression. As the world marks Chocolate Day, her journey from a soft-skills trainer to an award-winning chocolatier stands as a reminder that it’s still possible to carve your own path, even in an unexpected direction.

Aparna didn’t come from a business background. Her family includes doctors, lawyers, professors, and writers. She began her professional life training corporate employees in communication and workplace etiquette. But life took a turn when she started experimenting with chocolate at home, not for a business, but for her young son, in search of healthier alternatives to off-the-shelf sweets.

“Like any other kid, I loved chocolates growing up, especially the ones relatives brought back from abroad. I was always curious about the different textures and flavours,” she recalls. That curiosity soon turned into a serious interest.

Rather than rely on trial and error, Aparna decided to study the craft seriously. She got trained in chocolate making in Mumbai, initially, before heading to France, Belgium and the United States to perfect her craft. At these 'chocolate capitals', she worked with century-old chocolate houses and learned from master chocolatiers.

The skills acquired in this period led her to start Zuki, a premium chocolate brand she launched in Hyderabad with a clear vision: to create pure, high-quality chocolate that blended artistic presentation with mindful ingredients.

Launching During A Pandemic

Zuki’s launch coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenge for any new business. “Everything was uncertain. But we shifted quickly to online orders, worked with what we had, and held on,” she says. Her small but committed team became the backbone of the brand’s survival in those early months.

Recognition Beyond Borders

Today, Zuki is known for its distinct flavour combinations, attention to detail, and premium presentation. Aparna’s work has been recognised at multiple national and international forums. She was named among the World’s Best Emerging Brands at the Global Leaders Summit, received the Best Chocolatier award from the Times Group (2021–2024), and was honoured with both the Entrepreneur of the Year and the Women Empowerment Leadership Award.

Training The Next Generation

Now, with her footing firm, Aparna is looking to give back. She’s set to launch 100 Folds Academy, a mentoring initiative for aspiring chocolatiers and bakers. Focusing on skill-building and creativity, the academy aims to create professional chocolatiers who know how to innovate and produce the finest chocolate products.

A Journey Worth Taking

While she wishes she had started this earlier in life, Aparna says she has no regrets because she did what she wanted to. To young people with aspirations, she says, "Try the things that you are drawn to even if they seem impractical in the beginning. Being open to learning and unlearning and relearning is crucial for growth," adding, "Those who support you are important, keep them around you and don't let failure throw you off course."

