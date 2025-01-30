ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Book Fair 2025 To Go Beyond Books: Russian Author Alexéi Says Event Will Strengthen India-Russia Educational And Cultural Ties

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The much-awaited New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2025 is to start from February 1 at Bharat Mandapam. It is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Republic, with a huge literary and cultural extravaganza. Over 50 countries, over 2,000 publishers and exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers will participate in this event. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate it on Saturday.

This year’s fair is the largest ever, with Russia as the focus nation. Writers, scholars, and publishers from countries like France, Spain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia will participate in literary discussions, book launches, and cultural programs.

Russia’s Strong Presence at NDWBF 2025

Russia is taking centre stage as the focus country and will display more than 1,500 books translated into Hindi, Bengali, English, and other Indian languages. Michael of Russia, talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, says collaboration is crucial in the literary world. "There are many initiatives undertaken by the Union of Russian Interpreters and the Institute of Literary Translation in order to organise our presence at the book fair this year. Some of our translated books will be launched during the event. These translations will be useful for the Russian language scholarship community in New Delhi and other parts of India."

He again extended the range of Russian literature to the readers of India - say, from modern literature, historical writings, and children's books. The intellectual exchange between India and Russia through literature, he noticed, would strengthen cultural ties.

Russian literary figure Alexéi Varlámov also believed in the significance of literature in understanding cultures. "We have brought to India books that have won important literary prizes in Russia. Literature is one of the best ways to understand another country, its people, and its history. Beyond the book fair, we will also engage in lectures, discussions, and meetings with students at Indian universities and schools. Young writers from Russia will be present at the fair, offering visitors a chance to hear their thoughts and interact with them."

"This event is not just about the book fair; it also includes lectures and important meetings at Indian universities and high schools. We will engage with Indian students to discuss our shared challenges in education, social life, and culture, which will strengthen the educational and cultural ties of both countries."

Biggest NDWBF Ever: A Global Literary Experience

According to NBT Director Yuvraj Malik, NDWBF 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest book fair in its history. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "This year, we are scaling up the presence of books in all Indian languages. The theme, ‘We the People of India,’ is aimed at promoting the Indian Constitution through literature. The event will not only strengthen India-Russia literary ties but also foster cultural and educational connections across nations. This fair will serve as a unifying platform for literature, art, and ideas."