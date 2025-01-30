World Book Fair 2025 To Go Beyond Books: Russian Author Alexéi Says Event Will Strengthen India-Russia Educational And Cultural Ties

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The much-awaited New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2025 is to start from February 1 at Bharat Mandapam. It is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Republic, with a huge literary and cultural extravaganza. Over 50 countries, over 2,000 publishers and exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers will participate in this event. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate it on Saturday.
This year’s fair is the largest ever, with Russia as the focus nation. Writers, scholars, and publishers from countries like France, Spain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia will participate in literary discussions, book launches, and cultural programs.
Russia’s Strong Presence at NDWBF 2025
Russia is taking centre stage as the focus country and will display more than 1,500 books translated into Hindi, Bengali, English, and other Indian languages. Michael of Russia, talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, says collaboration is crucial in the literary world. "There are many initiatives undertaken by the Union of Russian Interpreters and the Institute of Literary Translation in order to organise our presence at the book fair this year. Some of our translated books will be launched during the event. These translations will be useful for the Russian language scholarship community in New Delhi and other parts of India."
He again extended the range of Russian literature to the readers of India - say, from modern literature, historical writings, and children's books. The intellectual exchange between India and Russia through literature, he noticed, would strengthen cultural ties.
Russian literary figure Alexéi Varlámov also believed in the significance of literature in understanding cultures. "We have brought to India books that have won important literary prizes in Russia. Literature is one of the best ways to understand another country, its people, and its history. Beyond the book fair, we will also engage in lectures, discussions, and meetings with students at Indian universities and schools. Young writers from Russia will be present at the fair, offering visitors a chance to hear their thoughts and interact with them."
"This event is not just about the book fair; it also includes lectures and important meetings at Indian universities and high schools. We will engage with Indian students to discuss our shared challenges in education, social life, and culture, which will strengthen the educational and cultural ties of both countries."
Biggest NDWBF Ever: A Global Literary Experience
According to NBT Director Yuvraj Malik, NDWBF 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest book fair in its history. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "This year, we are scaling up the presence of books in all Indian languages. The theme, ‘We the People of India,’ is aimed at promoting the Indian Constitution through literature. The event will not only strengthen India-Russia literary ties but also foster cultural and educational connections across nations. This fair will serve as a unifying platform for literature, art, and ideas."
Malik also emphasised the multilingual diversity of the event, with books available in Kannada, Bengali, English, Hindi, and other regional and international languages, ensuring a truly global experience for visitors. "We have stalls representing all Indian languages, along with foreign languages, including those from the United Nations. This allows people to engage with literature from around the world in one place," he said.
Additionally, the fair has made special arrangements for easy access to all attendees. There will be free entry for students in uniform and senior citizens.
There will be transport services inside the venue, including rickshaws and buses, for better accessibility. Special provisions for differently-abled visitors have been made.
A Platform for Literature, Culture, and Thought Leaders
The NDWBF 2025 will be more than just a book fair, it will serve as a hub for discussions, debates, and cultural exchanges. The International Events Corner will host: Book launches, panel discussions, reading sessions, film screenings and workshops featuring global authors and literary associations.
Prominent figures from literature, governance, and cinema will be present, including actor Pankaj Tripathi, food critic Pushpesh Pant, MP Shashi Tharoor
Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Poet Kumar Vishwas and filmmaker Prakash Jha will be present at the Festival and share their thoughts.
In addition, several parallel literature festivals will take place, including the Brahmaputra Literature Festival, Prabhat Prakashan Festival, Bharat Literature Festival, Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, Penguin Dialogues and The Great Indian Book Tour.
The new additions include the Authors’ Lounge and Children’s Corner. The Authors’ Lounge is a space for authors to interact with readers and fellow writers while the Children’s Corner has special storytelling, art, craft, and dance sessions designed for young visitors. The New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 will conclude on February 9.