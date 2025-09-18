World Bamboo Day | Visitors Can See World's Tallest And Shortest Bamboos At Kaziranga National Bamboo Garden
Published : September 18, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Kaziranga: The Bamboo Garden in Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park in Assam is a treat for bamboo lovers as it showcases some of the rarest and most diverse bamboo species found anywhere on the planet. This unique garden inaugurated in 2018 by Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, also known as “Forest Man of India', has grown into a significant repository of bamboo biodiversity earning its place as the Kaziranga National Bamboo Garden.
A senior official at the Park, Ranjan Phukan disclosed that the Garden is spread over two bighas of land and houses around 80 species of bamboo collected from various corners of Assam and Northeast India. These species represent the ecological and cultural wealth of the region. Of these, 72 species are fully matured while the others are still being cultivated.
Phukan highlighted that the collection includes well known Assamese species like Bhuluka, Jati, Nal and Hej along with the rarer and more exotic ones such as Nodali, Doley, Bijuli, Kotahi and Kantia bamboo. Some varieties like Kola Banh (Black Bamboo) and Lata Banh (Climbing Bamboo) are unfamiliar even to many locals. Several species have been sourced from other northeastern states including Tripura’s Konokkai bamboo which lacks a local Assamese name due to its rarity.
The Garden houses Dendrocalamus giganteus which is known as Ghahdoi Banh or commonly referred to as Dragon Bamboo or Chinese Bamboo. It is the largest bamboo species in the world. Standing in contrast is the Hej Banh (Litjachne Pouciflora), which is the shortest bamboo in the world growing to a height of only six inches.
Phukan explained, "The Lata Banh, a unique climbing bamboo, has a fascinating natural feature. It feels smooth when touched from top to bottom but rough when felt from bottom to top. If rubbed against a fabric in the wrong direction, this bamboo can even tear it." Nature surely never fails to surprise.
Interestingly, one of the bamboo species found here is named after Assam itself. It is Bambusa Goruchokua that has a unique dented joint about two feet above the base that resembles a cow’s eye. Hence the name Goruchokua which means cow's eye in Assamese.
Bamboo is more than a plant in Assam and some other parts of the Northeast. It is a lifeline. From traditional food practices involving fermented bamboo shoots to the making of household items, musical instruments, fishing gear and furniture, bamboo is deeply integrated into the life.
Phukan pointed out that bamboo’s modern potential goes far beyond tradition as its uses are now expanding into biofuel (ethanol), plastic alternatives, home décor and green construction. It is emerging as a vital player in the global shift toward sustainability.
He urged both the government bodies and the private stakeholders to treat bamboo as a strategic economic resource while calling for its structured commercial cultivation, investment and awareness, especially in Assam and the Northeast which are among the richest bamboo-growing regions in the world.
From everyday utility to cutting edge sustainability solutions, bamboo remains inseparable from the ecology and economy of the region.
