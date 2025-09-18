ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Bamboo Day | Visitors Can See World's Tallest And Shortest Bamboos At Kaziranga National Bamboo Garden

Kaziranga: The Bamboo Garden in Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park in Assam is a treat for bamboo lovers as it showcases some of the rarest and most diverse bamboo species found anywhere on the planet. This unique garden inaugurated in 2018 by Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, also known as “Forest Man of India', has grown into a significant repository of bamboo biodiversity earning its place as the Kaziranga National Bamboo Garden.

A senior official at the Park, Ranjan Phukan disclosed that the Garden is spread over two bighas of land and houses around 80 species of bamboo collected from various corners of Assam and Northeast India. These species represent the ecological and cultural wealth of the region. Of these, 72 species are fully matured while the others are still being cultivated.

Bamboo in Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park (ETV Bharat)

Phukan highlighted that the collection includes well known Assamese species like Bhuluka, Jati, Nal and Hej along with the rarer and more exotic ones such as Nodali, Doley, Bijuli, Kotahi and Kantia bamboo. Some varieties like Kola Banh (Black Bamboo) and Lata Banh (Climbing Bamboo) are unfamiliar even to many locals. Several species have been sourced from other northeastern states including Tripura’s Konokkai bamboo which lacks a local Assamese name due to its rarity.

The Garden houses Dendrocalamus giganteus which is known as Ghahdoi Banh or commonly referred to as Dragon Bamboo or Chinese Bamboo. It is the largest bamboo species in the world. Standing in contrast is the Hej Banh (Litjachne Pouciflora), which is the shortest bamboo in the world growing to a height of only six inches.