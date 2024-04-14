World Art Day 2024 - Honouring Art and Artists

Hyderabad: The World Art Day is celebrated on April 15 every year. It is a time to recognise the value of art in our lives and to acknowledge the achievements of artists. Leonardo da Vinci, a well-known artist and one of the greatest artists of all time, was born on this day.

History Behind World Art Day: The International Association of Art (IAA) proposed World Art Day in 2011 during its 17th General Assembly in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea was adopted, and the inaugural World Art Day was held on April 15, 2012. The date of April 15 was chosen since it was Leonardo da Vinci's birthday, and he is widely regarded as one of history's greatest artists. Leonardo da Vinci has become a symbol of peace, free expression, tolerance, and brotherhood. Some of the world's most iconic and important paintings are Leonardo da Vinci's 'Last Supper' and 'the Mona Lisa.'

The IAA was established in 1954 at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris to promote art and artists worldwide. The organisation's goals are to promote international cooperation among artists, the interchange of ideas, and the growth of cultural variety.

What 'Art' Actually is? / Understanding ART:

Art is something that we create. It’s a verb. We create art to express our thoughts, feelings, intuition, and desires. But what’s more, art is about sharing our way of seeing the world. For many of us, that’s an extension of who we are.

Art is a method of understanding the entire world, not just the physical world as science tries to understand it; but the entire world as a whole, including humanity, society and spirituality.

Art is the place where we make sense beyond language. It is the process of making sense through intelligent agency that elicits an aesthetic reaction. It is a way of communicating where language cannot explain or describe what is being said. Art can make visible what was previously invisible. Because what is being expressed and evoked is partly intangible, it is hard for us to define it. We know it because of the experience of our audience and the thought and expression of our artist. Meaning is created by all of us, so it can never be known in full. It is multi-faceted and continuous. Even a dispute is a tension that is itself a manifestation of something.

Art and beauty are fundamentally different, art is about the creator, while beauty is dependent on the observer. However, art does not always have to be positive; it might intentionally cause pain or discomfort, or it can provoke uncomfortable thoughts. But it's art if it makes you feel something.

Here are Some of the Benefits ART has to offer include:

Art encourages a passion of learning and creativity Art enhances hand-eye coordination, increases focus, and teaches problem-solving skills It promotes emotional intelligence and enables people to communicate complex feelings It boosts self-esteem, stimulates motivation, and promotes overall wellness Art stimulates the senses and allows individuals to perceive the world in new ways Art bridges racial and religious divides and helps to establish communities Art is something that people all across the world can understand. There are no language or border barriers Arts and culture benefit local economies by drawing visitors, creating jobs and developing skills, recruiting and retaining local businesses, and nurturing talent

Some of the world's most prominent painters and sculptors include Leonardo Da Vinci, Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, Jamini Roy, Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore, M F Hussain, Amrita Sher-Gill, and others.