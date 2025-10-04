ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Animal Day: Stray Animals In East Delhi Have A Friend In Nimisha Bhagat

New Delhi: For the last 23 years, the dogs, cows and other animals of East Delhi have a friend in Nimisha Bhagat. Residing with her family in Mayur Vihar Extension of East Delhi, this lady has been treating the sick animals besides feeding them on a daily basis.

Nimisha has loved animals right from her childhood and always had the aim of spending a part of her income on the animals when she became employed.

"Once I started earning, I started feeding stray dogs and cows. It became a part of my life. Now, I regularly feed these animals in the Yamuna Khadar in the evenings," Nimisha told ETV Bharat.

Nimisha was active in rescuing a lot of animals during the flooding in the Yamuna Khadar area last month. Along with other animal lovers, she was engaged in the rescue of stray animals. These animal lovers connected with each other and formed a WhatsApp group. They started working as a team, and gradually their strength increased with more people pitching in with money for providing food to the animals. They have also been involved in treating the sick animals.

Responding to the recent episode of the Supreme Court direction regarding the transfer of dogs to animal shelters and its subsequent modification, Nimisha pointed out, "Eliminating dogs won't solve the rabies problem. Not every dog ​​is a rabies carrier. If a dog is vaccinated in time, it's unlikely to develop rabies. We've vaccinated and sterilised over 40 dogs in Yamuna Khadar since the floods."