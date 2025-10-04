World Animal Day: Stray Animals In East Delhi Have A Friend In Nimisha Bhagat
She has been feeding and treating cows, dogs and other animals for the last 23 years
Published : October 4, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: For the last 23 years, the dogs, cows and other animals of East Delhi have a friend in Nimisha Bhagat. Residing with her family in Mayur Vihar Extension of East Delhi, this lady has been treating the sick animals besides feeding them on a daily basis.
Nimisha has loved animals right from her childhood and always had the aim of spending a part of her income on the animals when she became employed.
"Once I started earning, I started feeding stray dogs and cows. It became a part of my life. Now, I regularly feed these animals in the Yamuna Khadar in the evenings," Nimisha told ETV Bharat.
Nimisha was active in rescuing a lot of animals during the flooding in the Yamuna Khadar area last month. Along with other animal lovers, she was engaged in the rescue of stray animals. These animal lovers connected with each other and formed a WhatsApp group. They started working as a team, and gradually their strength increased with more people pitching in with money for providing food to the animals. They have also been involved in treating the sick animals.
Responding to the recent episode of the Supreme Court direction regarding the transfer of dogs to animal shelters and its subsequent modification, Nimisha pointed out, "Eliminating dogs won't solve the rabies problem. Not every dog is a rabies carrier. If a dog is vaccinated in time, it's unlikely to develop rabies. We've vaccinated and sterilised over 40 dogs in Yamuna Khadar since the floods."
Nimisha said that the Animal Birth Control (ABD) rules in this matter are very clear, which the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is unable to follow.
She feels that if the MCD works on ABD, the problem pertaining to stray dogs will be eliminated. Pointing out that animals are a part of life, she expressed her opposition to the people who prevent animal lovers from feeding stray animals and even beat them.
"The tradition of giving the first roti to the cow, the second to the crow and the third to the dog is becoming extinct," Nimisha said while pointing to the ancient practice that is vanishing slowly. She believes that this practice going missing is responsible for people beginning to hate animals.
"The feeling of kindness and compassion towards animals is disappearing among people, and this is increasing the problems. People have to understand their responsibility towards animals. Along with my entire team, I am ready to cooperate with the MCD in solving the problem of dogs," she said.
Everyone in her family is an animal lover. Therefore, helping stray animals came naturally to her. Her family, as well as her relatives, have pet dogs. Everyone has been supportive of her work. Nimisha disclosed that during the recent Yamuna Khadar floods, she was involved in the rescue of over 500 dogs by pulling them out of the water.
Read More
World Para Athletics Championship: Stray Dog Attacks Two Foreign Coaches From Kenya And Japan
Vellore Construction Worker Dies Of Rabies; Family Neglected Dog Bite