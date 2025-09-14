ETV Bharat / offbeat

Words Beyond Work: Celebrating Ghaziabad’s Unsung Poets On Hindi Diwas

Amidst his hectic routine, people like Dr. Tyagi find time for Hindi. After all the busy schedules of the day, he takes pen in hand in the silence of the night, and the feelings of the heart come down on paper in the form of poetry.

Dr BP Tyagi, Director of Harsh ENT Hospital in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad, takes care of his patients till late at night. Many times, due to an emergency, he has to stay in the hospital at night as well.

Hindi Diwas is dedicated to all those writers, litterateurs, poets, and language lovers, who are doctors, lawyers, engineers, or businessmen during the day but keep Hindi alive with their words at night. On this Hindi Diwas, we bring to you individuals from diverse walks of life who share a deep passion for Hindi literature, poetry, and writing.

"I see patients in the hospital from morning to evening. I don't get to talk to patients much in the OPD, but when I go on rounds to see patients admitted to the hospital after the OPD, the patients' family members are also present with them. I sit in all the wards for a while and talk to the patients and their families. I feel the pain and sorrow of the patients and their families. I just put it down in the form of a poem or story," said Dr BP Tyagi.

Adv Praveen Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Praveen Kumar has been practising as an advocate in Ghaziabad for more than two decades. After spending the whole day in the courtroom, he jots down the experiences of the day in the form of poems and stories. He said he had an interest in literature since childhood. The advocate retains his passion for the language even in his busy schedule.

“My first poetry collection, Girti Hai Diwali, came out in 2004. Later, my story collection Pardon Ke Usne Par was published in 2013. In 2017, I released my second story collection, Waqt Se Roobaru; in 2019, my second poetry collection, Buton Ka Shahar; and in 2022, my third poetry collection, Niyanta Nahi Ho Tum, was published,” he added.

Adv Prachi Priyanka (ETV Bharat)

Prachi Priyanka, another advocate at the Ghaziabad District Court, has been active in the field for almost a decade. A Hindi lover at heart, she reflects the ironies of society and the pain of the common man in her poems. Prachi says that she gets a lot of peace by penning down poetry.

"For me, Hindi is not just a language but the voice of the soul. Writing Hin indi is like mental therapy. I have written more than 200 poems so far. I have recited my poems on many big platforms. Many poems have been published in prestigious literary magazines," said Prachi Priyanka.

Madanpal Singh (ETV Bharat)

Madanpal Singh, a businessman and resident of the Rajnagar Extension area in Ghaziabad, was passionate about Hindi literature since childhood. A native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, he trades in herbal medicines, which requires him to travel to various parts of the country. Despite his busy schedule, he finds time every day to write poems and stories.