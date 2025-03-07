Chhapra (Bihar): If Rani Kumari Singh is working with Bihar Police, Renu Kumari Singh is in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), while Soni Kumari Singh serves in the CRPF, Kumari Preeti Singh works in the Crime Branch, Kumari Pinki Singh serves the Excise Police Department, Kumari Rinki Singh is with Bihar Police, and Nanhi Singh works with Government Railway Police (GRP). These women have two things in common - in uniform, they are all dedicated to the nation and second, the umbilical cord of mother Shradha Devi and nurturing hands of a doting father Kamal Singh.

The seven daughters of Singh have proved their mettle and made not only the parents but the entire state proud. Kamal Singh, a small-time flour mill owner here in Bihar, had nine children, one of whom passed away. Among the eight surviving, seven are daughters.

Like Father Like Daughters: Seven Girls' Shine In Uniform, Defy Ridicule To Emerge As Pride Of Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Raising eight children was never easy for Kamal Singh. He was rather ridiculed for fathering seven daughters. Recalling the early days, he says, “I was mocked by many people who laughed and jeered at me, saying daughters will only take away my wealth in their marriages. They will not be able to contribute to the family. But those statements never made me unsure about my daughters. I knew my precious gems will be names to reckon with.”

As a part of daily schedule, he would wake the girls up by 4 AM and get them good physical strength training. "My days began with my daughters and ended with them. After the rigorous physical training, I ensured they studied well before going off to classes. I would coach them for competitive exams," says Singh whose efforts have paid off, and today, those who once taunted him are full of words of admiration for the family.

Though busy in their own lives, the daughters have built a four-storey house for their father in Ekma Bazaar. “The house is a mark of your belief in us - it is your pension, Baba,” they told him.

However, Kamal Singh, continues to run his flour mill, even though he does not need to. "I am not giving up the work because my daughters are established now. This mill helped me during hard times and I have educated my daughters with the money I earned from this mill only. I won’t shut it down,” he insists.

Singh's attention to the daughters has not affected his only son Rajiv Singh Rajput's education. A B.Tech graduate, Rajiv settled in Delhi, says, “My sisters have always ensured that I lack nothing. They have been supporting me more than anyone else.”

Currently, Singh's children are settled across the country, doing their jobs. But as Holi nears, they have already started counting down to get together in Ekma, celebrating the festival with parents.

Mother, Shraddha Devi, says nothing is more satisfying than seeing the children dedicating their lives to the country and family. “I cannot but remember the days we struggled to have food on the table, but today, our daughters have erased it all. Daughters are a blessing,” she says emotionally.