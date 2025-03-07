Women's Day 2025: Rajani Shetty's Inspiring Journey To Care For Mangaluru's Forgotten Dogs

Mangaluru: Rajani Shetty, hailing from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka, is proving to be an everyday lifeline for hundreds of forsaken stray dogs.
On the occasion of Women's Day, we bring you the incredible tale of a woman dedicating her life to feeding and nurturing abandoned creatures.
Although she lives in a small rented home in Ballal Bagh, Rajani has taken over 60 stray dogs under her roof. But her crusade doesn't end there – she feeds over 700 street dogs every day across the city.
"Dogs are helpless animals who cannot express themselves. Human beings should come to their aid," says Rajani. "I go wherever stray dogs have trouble finding food."
Her daily work is both tiring and touching. Every day, she makes 60 kilograms of rice blended with chicken trimmings gathered from nearby butcher stores. She adds turmeric and salt with care before giving the food to hundreds of appreciative animals.
Rajani's journey started in Mumbai, where she became concerned about animals since childhood. Upon shifting to Mangaluru after her marriage, she actualized this compassion. Feeding biscuits to a handful of strays started as her activity and is now a full-time job at an approximate cost of 5,000 rupees per day.
Her heroism goes far beyond feeding. Rajani has gone down wells herself 161 times to rescue animals stuck there, sometimes employing nothing more than a rope. She's rescued hundreds of dogs, cats, and birds from danger, putting herself in harm's way.
The animal enthusiast provides good health to her pets as well. She treats wounded animals back to well-being at home.
Rajani's family fully supports her mission. Her husband, an auto-rickshaw driver, encourages her unique service. Her three children also share her love for animals. Some local NGOs and compassionate locals help them cover expenses through donations on birthdays and special occasions.
"Before the COVID lockdown, I used to feed around 200 stray dogs. Post-lockdown, that figure increased to 700," Rajani says. "I will keep feeding these animals as long as I can."
Through her resolute dedication to Mangaluru's stray animals, Rajani Shetty shows how the compassion of one individual can cause waves of positive change in a whole community.