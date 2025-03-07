ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women's Day 2025: Rajani Shetty's Inspiring Journey To Care For Mangaluru's Forgotten Dogs

Mangaluru: Rajani Shetty, hailing from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka, is proving to be an everyday lifeline for hundreds of forsaken stray dogs.

On the occasion of Women's Day, we bring you the incredible tale of a woman dedicating her life to feeding and nurturing abandoned creatures.

Although she lives in a small rented home in Ballal Bagh, Rajani has taken over 60 stray dogs under her roof. But her crusade doesn't end there – she feeds over 700 street dogs every day across the city.

"Dogs are helpless animals who cannot express themselves. Human beings should come to their aid," says Rajani. "I go wherever stray dogs have trouble finding food."

Her daily work is both tiring and touching. Every day, she makes 60 kilograms of rice blended with chicken trimmings gathered from nearby butcher stores. She adds turmeric and salt with care before giving the food to hundreds of appreciative animals.

Rajani's journey started in Mumbai, where she became concerned about animals since childhood. Upon shifting to Mangaluru after her marriage, she actualized this compassion. Feeding biscuits to a handful of strays started as her activity and is now a full-time job at an approximate cost of 5,000 rupees per day.