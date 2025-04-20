Women Leading The Charge: Inspirational Story Of Water Revolution In Gujarat's Pangarbari

Gandhinagar: In an inspirational story of water conservation and women empowerment, womenfolk at Pangarbari village in Gujarat's Valsad are leading a water revolution managing a daily water supply of over 2 lakh liters to 315 households.
Not long ago, the womenfolk at Pangarbari had to walk miles to fetch clean drinking water. But, today, every household of the village has clean water at its doorstep courtesy the water revolution led by eleven village women.
Women At The Helm Of Water Samiti
Eleven women are at the helm of a proactive Pani Samiti (Water supplying committee), which looks after the supply of clean drinking water at the village from planning to maintenance. The Pani Samiti supplies 2.05 lakh liters of water daily through 315 household tap connections.
Pangarbari Sarpanch, Saraswatiben Padvi said that the committee members handle any damage or breakage in the pipelines adding they have also hired an operator who takes care of the repairs promptly.
The Gujarat village no longer depends on water tankers thanks to the efforts of the Pani Samiti, which has set up underground tanks and rainwater harvesting systems.
The Pani Samiti has built six large tanks—each with capacities of 35,000, 40,000, 30,000, and 40,000 liters with the help of the Astol Scheme to ensure surplus water for the dry months. The entire water supply system is fed by the Madhuban Dam
Govt Recognition
Deputy Manager, Water and Sanitation Management Organisation (WASMO), Pangarbari Village, Kokilaben Patel said that in 2008, the state government proposed a scheme with 90 percent government funding and 10 percent community participation to construct rainwater harvesting tanks.
“Under this scheme, 286 huts were built in the village, each equipped with a tank having a capacity ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 liters,” Patel said.
Under the 2024–25 CM Women Water Committee Promotion Scheme, the 100% women-led committee received a Rs 50,000 incentive and 18 days of training, recognizing their leadership.
Relief To Residents
Sharing the village's transformation, Bhana Ben, a Pangarbari resident, said that earlier, they had to walk long distances to fetch water, which took up half of our day.
“Now, we get clean water every morning. With water available right behind our house, we can peacefully manage both household chores and farming. Previously, due to the lack of water, no girl was willing to marry into our village. Now, that's no longer a problem,” she said.
The inspirational story of Pangarbari is not just about water conservation and women empowerment. It is a model about the possibilities through community work.
