ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women Leading The Charge: Inspirational Story Of Water Revolution In Gujarat's Pangarbari

Women lead the charge to provide water supply to over 300 households at Pangarbari, Gujarat ( PTI )

Gandhinagar: In an inspirational story of water conservation and women empowerment, womenfolk at Pangarbari village in Gujarat's Valsad are leading a water revolution managing a daily water supply of over 2 lakh liters to 315 households.

Not long ago, the womenfolk at Pangarbari had to walk miles to fetch clean drinking water. But, today, every household of the village has clean water at its doorstep courtesy the water revolution led by eleven village women.

Women At The Helm Of Water Samiti

Eleven women are at the helm of a proactive Pani Samiti (Water supplying committee), which looks after the supply of clean drinking water at the village from planning to maintenance. The Pani Samiti supplies 2.05 lakh liters of water daily through 315 household tap connections.

Pangarbari Sarpanch, Saraswatiben Padvi said that the committee members handle any damage or breakage in the pipelines adding they have also hired an operator who takes care of the repairs promptly.

The Gujarat village no longer depends on water tankers thanks to the efforts of the Pani Samiti, which has set up underground tanks and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Pani Samiti has built six large tanks—each with capacities of 35,000, 40,000, 30,000, and 40,000 liters with the help of the Astol Scheme to ensure surplus water for the dry months. The entire water supply system is fed by the Madhuban Dam

Govt Recognition

Deputy Manager, Water and Sanitation Management Organisation (WASMO), Pangarbari Village, Kokilaben Patel said that in 2008, the state government proposed a scheme with 90 percent government funding and 10 percent community participation to construct rainwater harvesting tanks.