ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women In Kashmir Return To Carpet Weaving With A Modern Twist

Some participants believe the training duration of three months is short and should be done for at least six months or a year.

Sania, a trainee craftswoman, said that the women were being allowed to weave carpets in new and modern designs that are currently in demand in the market. “Although we have worked on old designs, this is the first time we are working on such modern design carpets,” she said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the trainees said that professional instructors teach them contemporary designs and the use of new looms.

Srinagar: Dozens of women artisans from different parts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, are undergoing training in modern carpet weaving techniques at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT). Officials claimed that it was part of the initiative to revive Kashmir’s centuries-old carpet industry.

Officials said the initiative is part of a central government scheme, supported by the Central Wool Development Board. Under this programme, women also get a monthly stipend during the training period. “After completing the three-month course, they also receive modern looms and weaving materials free of cost to help them start work from home,” they said.

Once the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, carpet weaving took a hit amid fast-changing global demands and other market challenges. This also resulted in thousands of artisans leaving the industry over the past few decades.

Modern carpets on display at IICT, Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Nisar Ahmed, a master trainer at IICT, said the focus of the training was on innovation to meet market demand. “Many of the women have limited training in the craft, while some already have experience with traditional looms and designs. But we aim to train them for global demands and changing market trends,” he said.

“Apart from traditional designs, we teach these women to weave carpets of attractive and modern designs on modern looms so that the carpet industry can not only be revived but also its prestige can be restored in the international market,” Ahmed said.

According to the IICT trainer, carpets featuring calligraphy and artistic patterns are fast becoming popular as decorative pieces. “Currently, carpets are not just meant to cover the floor but are loved as wall hangings, appealing to both domestic and international buyers. Industry leaders believe such creativity is key to the sector’s revival,” Ahmed said.

A women artisan busing weaving a carpet in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir on Friday (September 19, 2025) (ETV Bharat)

Zubair Ahmed, director of IICT, said that introducing new designs could increase the demand for Kashmiri carpets in foreign countries. “Exporting Kashmiri carpets to European and Gulf countries not only increases the country’s income but also employs the people associated with it,” he said.

Highlighting other projects, the director said that IICT was also digitising old and rare carpet designs that exist only on paper with financial assistance from NABARD. “The goal is to preserve traditional patterns while allowing for their modernisation in future production. This way, the preserved old designs can be modified and reused to make them more attractive to buyers,” he added.

The IICT officials see the interest of more and more women to re-enter the workforce with fresh skills and support as hope for the revival of Kashmir’s iconic carpet industry.