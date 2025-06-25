ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women Guides Make Burliar Hills Trek Sought After Excursion

Coimbatore: The safety of tourists undertaking a trek to Burliar hills has been entrusted to tribal women guides who are efficiently executing the task along with their male counterparts. Proudly dressed in uniform with hats on their heads and quality shoes, these women and their male colleagues are tribals from Kallar village.

ETV Bharat team on a visit to Burliar hills found that the visitors are given an application form to furnish their details along with their contact number and are told the rules to be observed while climbing the mountains. Thereafter they are taken to Burliar by Forest Department vehicles and dropped at a specified place.

After being told the dos and don’ts, the guides take over the groups along with their walkie-talkies keeping a watch on the movement of animals.

During this 4 km trek the visitors are told about the behavior of animals including elephants, bears and others that are to be found in this region. The guides also explain the topography, rock structure and water bodies and flora that are found here.

Tribal women guides and their male colleagues (ETV Bharat)

One of the guides Prema disclosed that she has been deployed as a guide under the Trekking Tamil Nadu project. She has been with the Forest Department for the last 20 years.

“We have no problem in taking the tourists around since we know the forest well. The income from this job helps in children’s education and meeting other needs of our family.” Another guide, Neelaveni said that she felt proud while holding a walkie-talkie in her hands.