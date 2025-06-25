Women Guides Make Burliar Hills Trek Sought After Excursion

Coimbatore: The safety of tourists undertaking a trek to Burliar hills has been entrusted to tribal women guides who are efficiently executing the task along with their male counterparts. Proudly dressed in uniform with hats on their heads and quality shoes, these women and their male colleagues are tribals from Kallar village.
ETV Bharat team on a visit to Burliar hills found that the visitors are given an application form to furnish their details along with their contact number and are told the rules to be observed while climbing the mountains. Thereafter they are taken to Burliar by Forest Department vehicles and dropped at a specified place.
After being told the dos and don’ts, the guides take over the groups along with their walkie-talkies keeping a watch on the movement of animals.
During this 4 km trek the visitors are told about the behavior of animals including elephants, bears and others that are to be found in this region. The guides also explain the topography, rock structure and water bodies and flora that are found here.
One of the guides Prema disclosed that she has been deployed as a guide under the Trekking Tamil Nadu project. She has been with the Forest Department for the last 20 years.
“We have no problem in taking the tourists around since we know the forest well. The income from this job helps in children’s education and meeting other needs of our family.” Another guide, Neelaveni said that she felt proud while holding a walkie-talkie in her hands.
Women tourists undertaking the trek shared their experience stating that they felt safe with women guides around them in the dense forest. They were happy that the charges for the trek imposed by the government are nominal, making this experience worthwhile.
Taking the groups up the hill in the forest area is not an easy task. “"We go 200 feet ahead and inform the female guides about the movement of wild animals through the walkie-talkie. Then the female guides accompany the tourists forward,” related a male guide Gokul.
In 2018, 23 people died while trekking in the Kurangani hills of Theni district. Following this, the Forest Department had banned trekking. The activity has now been resumed after six years with an aim to create an understanding and awareness about nature among the masses.
Tamil Nadu Forest Department has created a website (www.trektamilnadu.com) for the 40 trekking routes through the ‘Online Trekking Trail Atlas’.
Since November 1, this application has facilitated advance bookings for various treks that have been classified into three categories of easy, moderate and difficult.
Out of these trekking routes 10 trekking are in the Nilgiris, seven in Coimbatore and one in Tirupur while the remaining are in the districts of Dindigul, Salem, Theni, Nellai, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Thiruppadur, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Tiruvallur. The trekking fee for an individual ranges from Rs. 539 to Rs. 1,299 for the easy treks, Rs. 1,019 to Rs. 3,019 for the moderate treks and Rs. 2,099 to Rs. 3,819 for the difficult treks.
Of these, the Burliar mountain climb in Mettupalayam forest reserve in Coimbatore district is very popular as women and children in particular are interested in this climb. The women guides have a role to play in this increased popularity.
