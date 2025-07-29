Women From Muzaffarpur’s Red Light Area Set An Example In Self Reliance

Muzaffarpur: The women from Chaturbhuj Sthan who once bore the stigma of coming from a Red Light area have set an example in self-reliance by launching a startup.

Started in 2021 their 'Jugnu Readymade Group' is making designer khoichas, sarees and puja material from scraps of clothes. The colourful khoicha made by them is now being sold in government events like Aakanksha Mela and the buyers include not only common women but also people associated with puja pandals. During Navratri there is a huge demand for their khoicha that is offered to the Goddess Durga.

Khoicha has a special cultural importance in many states including Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. When married women go from their in-laws' house to their parents' house or from their parents' house to their in-laws' house, the elderly women give them a khoicha containing paddy, coriander, betel nut, turmeric, money etc. It is a symbol of happiness and prosperity.

"We have now found a market where we get the right price for our hard work. It will be even better if we get a permanent place. Earlier people used to make fun of our identity and did not buy our goods," disclosed Zarina (name changed).

"No one cares and no one asks who we are or what our identity is. People come and buy whatever they like and go away," she added.

Another member of the group Madiha (name changed) pointed out, “Our area is the one from where the soil is taken for making the idol of the Goddess. When our land is auspicious enough for a holy task like this, why can't the khoicha made by us be auspicious for married women? This was the thought that made us start manufacturing khoichas.”

Initially the people had their reservations but the hard work and perseverance of these women saw them make a place in the market. Today, the women of Jugnu Group are making more than 50 types of Khoicha designs and orders have started coming not only from Bihar, but also from Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The district administration has also done its bit by training the women under Aakanksha Scheme teaching them sewing, designing and marketing. Today their hard work has paid off. Now these women are not only earning their livelihood but are also engaged in changing the thought process of the society.

Shabnam Khatoon (name changed) said, “We always worked behind the scenes. People knew us only by the name of 'Red Light' but when the Khoicha made by us started selling, people started praising us. We have found a new courage. Now our identity is our stitching and our designs, not our address."

The bags, sarees, suits, khoichas and other decorative items made by these women are being sold on platforms like Aakanksha Haat and also boutiques. Farzana (name changed) said, “Earlier no one respected us but now when people praise the things made by us, we feel very proud.”

District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said that Aakanksha Haat is an important initiative towards promoting 'Local for Vocal' initiative.

"Its objective is to provide recognition, platform and market to locally made products. Through Aakanksha Haat people not only get shopping facilities but the rural economy is also strengthened. This initiative of NITI Aayog is a powerful medium to bring forward local talent and hard work,” he said.