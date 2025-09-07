ETV Bharat / offbeat

Women From Gwalior Family Take Forward Legacy Of Doll Making

Gwalior: Dolls have a social and cultural relevance across the world. In the Indian context, the story of the art of doll making is not complete without the four generations of doll makers of a family in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The most famous personality of this family is Batto Bai Parihar, who gave the Raja-Rani (King and Queen) dolls to India. Her dolls are popular today across the world despite the fact that she left for the heavenly abode several years ago.

Batto was born before independence and always loved playing with dolls. It was her mother-in-law who introduced her to the art of doll making from waste material to help make ends meet. Batto’s dolls were an instant hit with the children, particularly the Raja–Rani pair, where the Queen was dressed in a traditional Indian attire and the King adorned the Marathi attire worn by the Scindia Maharaja of Gwalior at that time. She was given a National Award for her skill in 1967, and her dolls gained prominence as Batto Bai dolls not only in India but also abroad. This honour led to her participation in international exhibitions starting from 1970 onwards.

Kalpana making Batto’s dolls (ETV Bharat)

After the death of Batto Bai, the tradition of doll making was taken over by her daughter-in-law, Naval Kishori, who was also honoured by the state government. After her death, the art was taken forward by her daughter-in-law, Kalpana Parihar, who continues with the tradition of making dolls.

Kalpana told ETV Bharat, “I was taught this art by my mother-in-law, Naval Kishori, who had learnt it from Batto Bai, who had in turn learnt it from her mother-in-law. Batto Bai used to get orders from other countries as well. That's why she went abroad many times."