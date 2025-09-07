Women From Gwalior Family Take Forward Legacy Of Doll Making
Gwalior: Dolls have a social and cultural relevance across the world. In the Indian context, the story of the art of doll making is not complete without the four generations of doll makers of a family in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The most famous personality of this family is Batto Bai Parihar, who gave the Raja-Rani (King and Queen) dolls to India. Her dolls are popular today across the world despite the fact that she left for the heavenly abode several years ago.
Batto was born before independence and always loved playing with dolls. It was her mother-in-law who introduced her to the art of doll making from waste material to help make ends meet. Batto’s dolls were an instant hit with the children, particularly the Raja–Rani pair, where the Queen was dressed in a traditional Indian attire and the King adorned the Marathi attire worn by the Scindia Maharaja of Gwalior at that time. She was given a National Award for her skill in 1967, and her dolls gained prominence as Batto Bai dolls not only in India but also abroad. This honour led to her participation in international exhibitions starting from 1970 onwards.
After the death of Batto Bai, the tradition of doll making was taken over by her daughter-in-law, Naval Kishori, who was also honoured by the state government. After her death, the art was taken forward by her daughter-in-law, Kalpana Parihar, who continues with the tradition of making dolls.
Kalpana told ETV Bharat, “I was taught this art by my mother-in-law, Naval Kishori, who had learnt it from Batto Bai, who had in turn learnt it from her mother-in-law. Batto Bai used to get orders from other countries as well. That's why she went abroad many times."
These dolls, coming from the humble house in Gwalior, continue to be popular among the locals as well as tourists visiting the city. Anyone going to Gwalior Fort or Jai Vilas Palace gets to know about these dolls and purchases a pair before leaving the city. Batto Bai dolls go to many countries, including Japan, Britain, Australia and the USA.
Kalpana related, "Making a doll involves very hard work. Sawdust, cloth and paper are used to make the doll. The sawdust is filled in a cloth to make a doll’s head, following which her torso and legs are made with the help of rubber and paper. The face, hands and feet are painted by hand which is to be done with finesse. It takes a whole day to make a pair of dolls."
Dolls have certain superstitions and beliefs attached to them. Kalpana disclosed, “People also buy a pair of dolls based on the belief that if these dolls are married under a banyan tree on the day of Aakatij, then those who are not getting married would also find their soul mates soon. This leads to an increase in demand in the festival season.”
Kalpana has been trying to promote this art and often goes to schools to teach the children. She is also invited to various exhibitions and events of the Madhya Pradesh government so that this art reaches various delegates and tourists, both from India and abroad.
She underlined, “Our four generations have been associated with this art and now their children will also take this legacy forward so that this Indian art, which reflects India’s culture, can reach the whole world."
