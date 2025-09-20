ETV Bharat / offbeat

Varanasi Women Turn Temple Flowers Into Income, Empowering 200 Families

Varanasi: Disposal of flowers offered at temples and other religious sites is a major challenge for various civic bodies. But a group of women in Varanasi are putting these flowers to use to improve a large number of lives. They are utilising these flowers to make incense sticks, dhoop, beauty products, basil powder and vermicompost.

These products provide substantial income for around 200 women of the Pindra block of the district who process these flowers for making a variety of products.

Komal Singh of Banaras has played a significant role in empowering these women to become self-reliant. She runs a private organisation that not only provides a market for the products made by these women but also partners with temples to procure flowers from them.

The women engaged in making various products disclosed that the flowers are brought from the temple and then segregated. These flowers are dried in the sun and later ground into powder that is used as a base for making various items used for worship.

Komal is a single mother who understands the difficulties of life. With a motive to help women, she has directly and indirectly involved 200 women in this work.