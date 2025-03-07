Women's Day Special: Maharashtra's Mamata Sapakal Fulfilling Maai's Mission To Nurture Orphans

Pune: "My mother was not just mine; she was a mother to 290 more children when she passed the baton to me," says Mamata Sindhutai Sapakal who is now carrying forward the legacy of her mother, late Padma Shri Dr C Sindhutai Sapakal.

Fondly known as Maai, late Sindhutai Sapakal was a renowned social worker who devoted her entire life to nurturing orphans, while simultaneously ensuring their education and upbringing. Her daughter Mamata is now ably following in her footsteps.

On the eve of International Women's Day, ETV Bharat caught up with Mamata Sindhutai Sapakal, to know more about her journey and the challenges that came along.

From Daughter To Tai: Mamata Sapakal Nurturing 290 Children (ETV Bharat)

Mamata Becomes Taai

After completing her B.A. in Psychology from Abasaheb Garware College, Mamata pursued M.S.W. education from Bharati University. After that, she joined her mother's organisation in 1996. Three years later, in February 1999, she became the president of the 'Saptasindhu' Mahila Aadhar, Balsangopan and Shikshan Sanstha.

Late Sindhutai took care of thousands of orphans and her efforts gave her recognition all over the world. Eventually, she was called as the 'Mother of Orphans'. Maai also used to visit different villages to build the organisation and fulfil its financial needs. She always said, "No speech, no ration."

It was during this time that Mamata took over the affairs of the organisation as its president. Despite having lucrative job offers after post graduation, Mamata seemed more inclined towards social service and started contributing full-time to the organisation.

After Maai's passing, Mamata took over the complete responsibility of her mother's ashram, and has since become Taai (elder sister) to 290 children.

Mamata now manages Child Care and Education Organization started by Sindhutai Sapkal, 'Sanmati Bal Niketan' in Manjari, Pune, and oversees the Gopika Gai Rakshan Kendra started under the Saptasindhu Women's Support, where 218 cows are taken care of. Nearly 55 children are currently studying at Sanmati Bal Niketan and Tirtharupa Educational Hostel in Manjari.

Understanding the changing needs of these children over time, Mamata has taken it upon herself to address the needs without compromising on the rules and values laid down by her mother, Maai. Mamata strives to ensure that each child’s personality develops and that they receive higher or professional education as per his/her abilities and interests, ensuring that they stand on their own feet in the future.

"After my mother's demise, everything was peaceful for a while, but after some time, the organisation faced numerous challenges. However, we moved forward by confronting these difficulties head-on. I continue to uphold the values and responsibilities passed down by Maai. Though we have encountered many crises and I have personally suffered a lot, the organisation is now receiving support from many people," Mamata said.

Today, some of the children she has nurtured and guided are pursuing a career in hotel management, electrical engineering, electronics and other sectors.

Mamata has spent 25 years in the field travelling with her mother and is now taking care of 290-plus children across five organisations with a 24X7 smile, ensuring that her mother's legacy of love and service stays immortal.