Women And Children In Rajasthan's Bharatpur Walk Miles Daily For Water Amid Shortage

Bharatpur: As India celebrates World Water Day 2025, access to clean, reliable water remains a distant dream for the people of Rajasthan's twin villages of Ramnagar and Chakramnagar—located just 5 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Despite the pipes already in place as part of the Chambal Water Project, corruption and mismanagement have left them floundering. The situation is so dire that it results in children dropping out of school and women sacrificing their daily routines to get water from remote sources.

Pipeline Fails to Deliver Water

Residents claimed that each family walks more than two kilometres each day to fetch water from faraway sources, which has seriously disturbed their lives.

“Children leave school to collect water, which affects their education. Women also have to spend their days searching for water instead of attending to their homes,” Surjeet, a resident of Chakramnagar, said.

He stated the lack of water supply was aggravated when some people made illegal connections in the pipeline, preventing the water from reaching the villages. “There is a source of fresh Chambal water close by, but it's not reaching us because of these illegal connections," Surjeet added.

Complaints Ignored, No Action Taken

The heads of the twin villages have also complained about the issue with local officials several times, but they allegedly turned deaf ears towards their pleas, as no action has been taken so far. “Despite assurances from authorities, the water crisis persists. The administration keeps promising solutions, but nothing changes on the ground,” Surjeet said. “Children have to walk miles for water, and even then, it's not enough to quench their thirst.”