Women And Children In Rajasthan's Bharatpur Walk Miles Daily For Water Amid Shortage

Bharatpur: As India celebrates World Water Day 2025, access to clean, reliable water remains a distant dream for the people of Rajasthan's twin villages of Ramnagar and Chakramnagar—located just 5 kilometres from the district headquarters.
Despite the pipes already in place as part of the Chambal Water Project, corruption and mismanagement have left them floundering. The situation is so dire that it results in children dropping out of school and women sacrificing their daily routines to get water from remote sources.
Pipeline Fails to Deliver Water
Residents claimed that each family walks more than two kilometres each day to fetch water from faraway sources, which has seriously disturbed their lives.
“Children leave school to collect water, which affects their education. Women also have to spend their days searching for water instead of attending to their homes,” Surjeet, a resident of Chakramnagar, said.
He stated the lack of water supply was aggravated when some people made illegal connections in the pipeline, preventing the water from reaching the villages. “There is a source of fresh Chambal water close by, but it's not reaching us because of these illegal connections," Surjeet added.
Complaints Ignored, No Action Taken
The heads of the twin villages have also complained about the issue with local officials several times, but they allegedly turned deaf ears towards their pleas, as no action has been taken so far. “Despite assurances from authorities, the water crisis persists. The administration keeps promising solutions, but nothing changes on the ground,” Surjeet said. “Children have to walk miles for water, and even then, it's not enough to quench their thirst.”
Water Wheels Provide Temporary Relief
In 2017, the Rajputana Society of Natural History (RSNH) and Habitat for Humanity collaborated to bring some relief to the villages. They distributed water wheels to help people transport water easily.
The initiative benefitted 3,000 families in 34 villages, including Chakramnagar and Ramnagar, as each wheel can carry up to 50 litres of water, said Dr Satya Prakash Mehra, a founding member of RSNH.
While the water wheels have provided some relief, they are not a permanent solution. “Something is better than nothing, but we need a lasting solution, as the villages still rely on distant sources for water, and the system remains unreliable,” Dr Mehra said.
Officials Promise a Solution
Gokalesh Baswal, the Executive Engineer of the Chambal Project, admitted the issue and attributed the water shortage crisis to illegal connections. “Chakramnagar is connected to the drinking water scheme, but illegal connections have disrupted the flow. We have received complaints, and instructions have been given to remove these connections and, if necessary, register FIRs,” he said and assured the people that the Chambal water would reach them soon.
Scepticism Among Villagers
Despite the promises from officials, villagers are sceptical, losing faith in the government's ability to solve the problem. “We have heard promises before, but nothing has changed,” said a resident. “How long can we wait for something as basic as water?”
Villagers said they have to put children's education and women's lives at stake for a basic need like water, which is not a sign of a developing society. Now it remains to be seen how well the administration lives up to its claims this time and when the villagers' thirst is quenched.
