'Without Challenges, I Can't Work': Annapurna Kuchibhotla's Journey From Tenali To CTO Of Bajaj Electronics
“As a woman in tech, I face multiple challenges balancing responsibilities at home and work,” says Annapurna
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: "Without challenges, I can’t work! I didn’t study at prestigious institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), but I never set limits on my tech career," says Annapurna Kuchibhotla, whose inspiring journey spans e-governance, software and e-commerce. Today, she is the Chief Technology Officer of Bajaj Electronics, but her path began humbly in Tenali.
"When the results of the 10th class came in 1983, I stood seventh at the state level among girls. I dreamt of becoming a doctor, but my mother persuaded me to pursue MPC, saying I could still become an engineer or lecturer. I joined Tenali Taluka College to secure a good EAMCET rank, but life had other plans," Annapurna recounts.
"Growing up, our house had a small library. My father, Lakshmipathi Shastri, a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee and a staunch communist, often took me to meetings, and I read magazines like Sputnik, developing a love for science. I also learned Hindi and Sanskrit and once had the opportunity to translate a speech by (former Prime Minister) Lal Bahadur Shastri. My mother, Bhanumathi, passed away just as I was finishing my intermediate, forcing me to postpone my EAMCET. Later, I enrolled in a B.Sc. at VSR and NVR College in Tenali, where I also met Anand, who would become my husband," adds Annapurna Kuchibhotla.
She continues: "Following Anand’s advice, I pursued MCA at Padmavati University. We married while I was still studying. My mother-in-law requested that I stay close to Hyderabad, and so I began my career as a lecturer, constantly learning and teaching new technologies. After two years, craving greater challenges, I joined Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) in 1998, working on coding, database design, and IT policies, and later trained others at various camps.”
“In 2005, I joined Satyam Computers as head of software and corporate quality, earning Six Sigma certification. In 2009, I took on the role of CTO at LV Prasad Eye Institute, overseeing the growth of 60 centres to 600, making all operations paperless, and managing audits, security, and quality systems,” says Annapurna.
“In 2020, I became CTO of Bajaj Electronics, focusing on digital expansion and e-commerce. My journey was always supported by my family; my son’s words – ‘Mum seems to be doing an important job. We need to help,’ still motivates me."
"I continue learning through associations like NASSCOM, ISACA, and CIO forums. As a woman in tech, I face multiple challenges simultaneously, balancing responsibilities at home and work," she added.
Annapurna concludes, “The best skills come out only when we take responsibility both at home and in the office. Challenges push us to grow and innovate."
Also read
Anuradha Sehgal Spearheads Campaign To Replace Phones With Books
Giving Dignity To Dead: Karnataka Woman Living In Crematorium Has Cremated Over 4000 Bodies In A Decade