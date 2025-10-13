ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Without Challenges, I Can't Work': Annapurna Kuchibhotla's Journey From Tenali To CTO Of Bajaj Electronics

Hyderabad: "Without challenges, I can’t work! I didn’t study at prestigious institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), but I never set limits on my tech career," says Annapurna Kuchibhotla, whose inspiring journey spans e-governance, software and e-commerce. Today, she is the Chief Technology Officer of Bajaj Electronics, but her path began humbly in Tenali.

"When the results of the 10th class came in 1983, I stood seventh at the state level among girls. I dreamt of becoming a doctor, but my mother persuaded me to pursue MPC, saying I could still become an engineer or lecturer. I joined Tenali Taluka College to secure a good EAMCET rank, but life had other plans," Annapurna recounts.

"Growing up, our house had a small library. My father, Lakshmipathi Shastri, a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee and a staunch communist, often took me to meetings, and I read magazines like Sputnik, developing a love for science. I also learned Hindi and Sanskrit and once had the opportunity to translate a speech by (former Prime Minister) Lal Bahadur Shastri. My mother, Bhanumathi, passed away just as I was finishing my intermediate, forcing me to postpone my EAMCET. Later, I enrolled in a B.Sc. at VSR and NVR College in Tenali, where I also met Anand, who would become my husband," adds Annapurna Kuchibhotla.

She continues: "Following Anand’s advice, I pursued MCA at Padmavati University. We married while I was still studying. My mother-in-law requested that I stay close to Hyderabad, and so I began my career as a lecturer, constantly learning and teaching new technologies. After two years, craving greater challenges, I joined Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) in 1998, working on coding, database design, and IT policies, and later trained others at various camps.”