With Devotion From Spain: Maria Luisa Spreads Knowledge Of Indian Scriptures Across Globe
Maria came to India from Barcelona about 16 years ago and settled in Varanasi lured by the love of Sanskrit and philosophy of Indian scriptures.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST
Varanasi: Maria Luisa from Spain is among the very few people from outside India who made the country their own in just one visit. Unlike millions of tourists from across the globe who visit Kashi, the city of religion and spirituality, explore the streets, ghats, and temples of Varanasi and return to their country, Maria fell in love - with the city's ancient culture, scriptures and Baba Vishwanath.
A visit to India 16 years ago in 2009 made such an impact on Maria, that she decided to study the Vedas. Today she has completed an Acharya Shastri course and speaks fluent Sanskrit. A scholar of the Vedas, Maria hopes to spread the importance of Indian scriptural knowledge throughout the world. She is also into translating Indian religious scriptures.
As ETV Bharat team went to meet Maria, she surprised everyone with her greeting 'Har Har Mahadev'. Recounting her journey of 16 years, the Sanskrit scholar said she was passionate about words since childhood. "Many times I failed to find the meanings and logic in foreign literature. But when I visited India and came to Rishikesh and Kashi, I could understand every word of the scriptures heavy with meaning. That is when my interest in Sanskrit, religion, and the Vedas grew. I decided to study and got a three-year scholarship for the same," says Maria who completed the Acharya Shastri degree and received a gold medal in the subject.
Maria did her research under the guidance of Professor Kamalakant Tripathi in the Mimamsa Department of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. She also studied Shastri and Acharya courses.
Belonging to Barcelona, Maria visits her mother and brothers, once a year.
"I completed research on 'Arthavadhikarnasya Samikshaatva Adhyayanam,' in which I attempt to address the prevalent misinterpretations of the Arthavada section of the Vedas. I want to spread the knowledge to the masses," asserts Maria.
Maria said she is also preparing an abridged English version of her research paper, so that by publishing it, she can promote Mimamsa philosophy abroad. Furthermore, she is also translating books related to this philosophy into English.
"While many people currently know about rituals, astrology, and the Vedas, Mimamsa is a vanishing subject, and it is crucial to make it accessible to the masses. These texts need to be written in other languages, especially in Spanish," she states.
As far as her schedule on a daily basis is concerned, Maria begins her day offering prayers to Lord Bhaskar. She visits Baba Vishwanath's temple at 4 a.m. every day. "My visits to the temple and darshan of Baba Vishwanath made my study in Sanskrit easy. Initially it seemed difficult, but dedication paid dividends," explains Maria in a mix of fluent Sanskrit and Hindi.
Often found clad in a saree, Maria teaches Spanish to children across the city and that helps her earn a living. "Learning Spanish is catching up in the city and that is why I decided to take up teaching the language. It anyways helps me earn," she signs off.
