ETV Bharat / offbeat

With Devotion From Spain: Maria Luisa Spreads Knowledge Of Indian Scriptures Across Globe

Varanasi: Maria Luisa from Spain is among the very few people from outside India who made the country their own in just one visit. Unlike millions of tourists from across the globe who visit Kashi, the city of religion and spirituality, explore the streets, ghats, and temples of Varanasi and return to their country, Maria fell in love - with the city's ancient culture, scriptures and Baba Vishwanath.

A visit to India 16 years ago in 2009 made such an impact on Maria, that she decided to study the Vedas. Today she has completed an Acharya Shastri course and speaks fluent Sanskrit. A scholar of the Vedas, Maria hopes to spread the importance of Indian scriptural knowledge throughout the world. She is also into translating Indian religious scriptures.

Acharya Shastri Maria Luisa (ETV Bharat)

As ETV Bharat team went to meet Maria, she surprised everyone with her greeting 'Har Har Mahadev'. Recounting her journey of 16 years, the Sanskrit scholar said she was passionate about words since childhood. "Many times I failed to find the meanings and logic in foreign literature. But when I visited India and came to Rishikesh and Kashi, I could understand every word of the scriptures heavy with meaning. That is when my interest in Sanskrit, religion, and the Vedas grew. I decided to study and got a three-year scholarship for the same," says Maria who completed the Acharya Shastri degree and received a gold medal in the subject.

Maria did her research under the guidance of Professor Kamalakant Tripathi in the Mimamsa Department of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. She also studied Shastri and Acharya courses.