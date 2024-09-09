With Daily Floral Carpets, This Kerala Home Celebrates Onam Round The Year

Kozhikode (Kerala): In Kerala, Onam is the festival of flowers, prosperity, and tradition, when pookalams ( flower carpets) grace the courtyards of Malayali homes. However, at Ayancheri Kovilakam, a historical residence near Vadakara in Kozhikode, this tradition isn't confined to the Onam season – it's celebrated every day of the year.
Ayancheri Kovilakam, a part of the ancient Kadathanadu dynasty, is home to Udayavarma Raja and his wife, Vatsala Thampuratti. Floral carpet has been laid here daily for over eighty years. It all began when Udayavarmaraja's mother, Umamaheswari Tamburatti, brought this tradition from her family in Nileshwaram, Kasaragod. The floral carpet, originally placed near the family’s sacred lamp, has now become a continuous ritual, symbolising prosperity and abundance, much like the spirit of Onam itself.
When ETV Bharat visited the Kovilakam, the residence appeared deserted, with the floral carpet laid out as usual, composed of native flowers in full bloom. The team met with a neighbour, Kizhakkeppoyil K.C. Murali, who has been entrusted with maintaining the tradition in the absence of the family.
"Udayavarma Raja and Vatsala Thampuratti are currently staying with their son in Chennai," Murali explained. "Before leaving, they instructed me to ensure the floral carpet was laid without fail. Every morning at seven o'clock, I prepare the pookalam with local flowers photograph it and send it to them as proof."
Reaching out to the family in Chennai, Vatsala Thampuratti confirmed the continuation of the tradition. "The floral carpet practice started over eighty years ago with my mother-in-law, and we've kept it alive ever since," she shared. "For us, it’s like celebrating Onam daily, a symbol of hope and prosperity."
Their son, Harishankara Varma, has also embraced this practice, ensuring the daily creation of a flower carpet in their Chennai home, continuing a legacy that connects generations and keeps alive the essence of Onam throughout the year.
This unique tradition at Ayancheri Kovilakam is a heartwarming reminder of the rich cultural heritage and enduring customs that define Kerala. While the world celebrates Onam once a year, this family lives it every day, one petal at a time.