Will Never Give Up: Visually-Impaired Tailor From Bihar Empowering Women With Free Stitching Training

Sitamarhi: Haar nahi maanunga... (I will not give up). These words from a famous poem penned by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee resonates deeply with the willpower of Faken Shah, a visually-impaired man from Rikhauli village in Dumra block of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, who turned tragedy into strength to empower himself and hundreds of women in his area.

Faken, now 45, lost his eyesight over two decades ago following prolonged illness. Diagnosed with jaundice multiple times, when the condition went untreated, he suddenly started having trouble in vision which consequently led to 100% blindness when he was just 20.

"Earlier, due to lack of medical resources, people were not able to avail proper treatment. There is a risk of 15-20% loss of eyesight in cases of jaundice. We have not seen the patient yet, so we cannot exactly say about his actual condition," said Ophthalmologist Dr Shatrughan Prasad Yadav.

Already dealing with vision loss, Faken suffered another jolt when his wife passed away a few years later, leaving behind the responsibility of raising their four children on him. He said to himself, "I cannot give up," and picked up doing what he was good at - tailoring.

Faken knew how to stitch clothes, so he made this skill his weapon. Due to vision loss, initially he faced problems with stitching but as days passed, he established himself as a pro. While working as a full-time tailor, Faken also started training many women in his panchayat who expressed their interest in tailoring.

Through his tailoring centre 'Shri Mahavir Ajuba Garments and Dress Bhandar', Faken has empowered hundreds of local women with stitching, all free of cost. Chandni Kumari, a trainee at Faken's centre, says, "He teaches us so well that it never feels like he is unable to see. He has trained many women."

On how he manages to stitch despite his eyesight problem, Faken says, "With the help of fingers, I manage all my stitching work. There are marks of buttons and beads on the inch tape. This gives me an idea of how many layers of cloth need to be cut."

During the first few years, he ran a small shop in the village, but gradually, he started stitching uniform for various schools. Faken used to travel from one village to the other with his sewing machine on an e-rickshaw, and collected orders from government schools. However, he faced another setback when his e-rickshaw broke down and he could not repair it due to financial constraints.

For now, he is happy imparting training to women but he says he wants to expand his business and set up a small garment factory. It has been 18 years that Faken has been running his centre without charging any fee. "But with a daily income of around Rs 300-500, it is difficult to think beyond," he says.

"I have plans to expand this venture and open a factory, but I am not getting loan from the bank as I do not have an electricity bill. When I met the Sitamarhi District Magistrate, he urged the bank manager to help me with the loan. The SBI Dumra branch agreed to give a loan under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana but the bank has demanded electricity bill, which I do not have. We have electricity connection at our home, but we have never been issued any bill. Due to this, the loan is also stuck," rues Faken.

When contacted, Assistant Engineer of the electricity department Mukesh Kumar Singh informed that he will look into the matter and provide connection as per government norms. ''As of now, I do not have any information about the matter. After I receive required information from the department staff, Faken Shah will be given electricity connection as per government rules,'' assured Singh.

Faken receives Rs 400 per month from the government as Pension for persons with disabilities, but he feels he could do much more for the village and his people if there was additional government assistance. "If I get help from the government, I will do much more for my village. I am willing to contribute to the society by making the women self-reliant," he says.

