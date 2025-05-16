'Why Is Our Identity A Crime?' Kashmir’s Transgenders Born Into Rejection Ask

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: As the world observed the International Day of Families with heartwarming tales of kinship and togetherness, a shadow of silence lingered over a section of society in Kashmir—the transgender community—for whom family is not a source of love but often the first place of rejection.

In a place where transgender individuals like Babloo, a matchmaker, are entrusted with solemn duties of uniting two strangers in marriage, forming new families and blessing wedding ceremonies, their own identities are rarely accepted within the families they were born into.

“We are strangers in our own homes,” says Babloo, a transgender elder who has lived most of their life in rented rooms across Srinagar. “We spend our lives helping others build families, but when we seek our own, we are turned away.” Their voice, lined with years of quiet endurance, trembles as they recall how they left their family home at a young age after their identity became a point of shame rather than pride.

In the vibrant traditions of Kashmir, transgender individuals have historically played a central role in social rituals—singing, dancing, and matchmaking. But behind the celebratory façade, their own lives are steeped in hardship. Many have been disowned by their families, forced to leave home in search of shelter, dignity, and survival.

“The irony is painful,” said Dr Ajaz Ahmad Bund, Chairperson of Sonzal, a Srinagar-based NGO working for the rights of trans persons. “Those who bind families together often die without being accepted by their own. It's a collective societal failure,” he said.

According to the 2011 Census, there were 4,137 transgender persons recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. That number is believed to be much higher today. And yet, official recognition and support remain elusive.

An elderly transgender person living in the old neighbourhood of Habba Kadal shared her experience of drifting through five decades of life, surviving on earnings from wedding performances and matchmaking.

“We have been moving from one rented room to another for over 50 years,” they said. “We left home in my youth when my family couldn’t accept who I was. We have managed with the help of my community. But now I’m old, I can’t work anymore. Sometimes people I know help with food. That’s how I live now — on kindness, not rights.”

Another transgender person, Waseem, whose eyes glinted with restrained rage, asked, “Why don’t the doors of our homes open for us? Why are hearts so tightly shut? We are from this soil too, yet society treats our existence as a joke.”

They went on to say, “We don’t just want recognition — we want dignity, belonging, and the right to age with the care that every human deserves. While we may somehow manage to earn during our youth, old age pushes us into a dark corner of dependence.”

Within the transgender community, symbolic rituals like Seid Traawun (placing a scarf on the head) and Sitr Traawun (putting on cotton) mark acceptance of new members, often young people who've left their families. These ceremonies are bittersweet: a welcome into a new chosen family but a reminder of the one lost.

“These rituals give trans individuals a sense of identity and belonging within the community. But it does not take away the pain of familial rejection or societal neglect,” Dr Bund explained.

The 2014 Supreme Court judgement that recognised transgender persons as a “third gender” offered hope nationwide. Yet, in Jammu and Kashmir, implementation has lagged. No comprehensive policies, welfare schemes, or employment quotas have been effectively extended to the community.

Even traditional sources of income—weddings and social ceremonies — are dwindling due to changing customs and economic strain, pushing many further into poverty and obscurity.

Without legal recognition, many transgender persons cannot access basic services. They are left without identity cards, health insurance, pensions, or inheritance rights. In death, many are buried without their names or their truths—mourned, perhaps, but never fully accepted.

“Our identity is treated like a crime,” Babloo said. “We are not even remembered the way we lived — we die without ever being acknowledged as who we truly were.”