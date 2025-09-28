Why Baijnath In Himachal Pradesh Does Not Celebrate Dussehra?
The settlement also does not have any shops selling gold and silver
Published : September 28, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST
Dharamshala: Faith has a different connotation in various places. While Dussehra will be celebrated as Vijayadashami all across marked by burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad, a tiny settlement in the hills of Himachal Pradesh does not observe this festival despite having a majority practising Hindus.
Baijnath, a town very close to the international tourist destination of Bir Billing, does not witness any effigy burning, fireworks or fair. The reason being that this is believed to be the place where Ravana prayed to Lord Shiva and did his penance. There is an ancient Shiva temple here that gives the name to this settlement.
The priest at the well-known Baijnath temple, Acharya Surendra Kumar, disclosed, "According to ancient religious belief, Ravana performed rigorous penance here to appease Lord Shiva. It is recognised for this. Consequently, Ravana is seen here not as a demon but as a supreme devotee of Lord Shiva."
He added, "Ravana was a great devotee of Lord Shiva. Therefore, burning his effigy on Dussehra is considered inappropriate here, as the Lord cannot bear to see his devotee burned before his eyes. Therefore, Dussehra is not celebrated here."
There is another common belief that attempts to celebrate Dussehra in Baijnath have never been successful. The locals related that in the 1970s, some young men decided to burn Ravana's effigy in the field in front of the Baijnath temple. They say that the young man who set Ravana's effigy on fire did not survive to see the next Dussehra.
The locals relate that a couple of more attempts also led to untoward happenings, after which the people vowed never to celebrate Dussehra here. The belief remains deeply etched in the hearts and minds of the people here. On Dussehra, the town falls completely silent.
There is another interesting aspect of this settlement. There is no goldsmith shop here, and trade in the yellow metal and silver is prohibited here. The locals say that anyone attempting to trade in gold and silver is bound to suffer some misfortune.
"There isn't a single goldsmith shop in our town. Any goldsmith who opens a shop here doesn't do well. The shop may catch fire or there are other losses. This is the reason why all the goldsmith shops are in Paprola, which is close by but not in Baijnath," said one of the residents Ramesh Kumar Chadda.
Why are there no goldsmith shops?
Acharya Surendra explained that both Lord Shiva and Shakti reside together in Baijnath. Relating a mythological tale, he said that Ravana was consecrating Lanka where Lord Shiva and Parvati were present as the hosts. Vishwakarma, who is worshipped first, couldn't arrive on time. Instead, a goldsmith came in early. After the puja, Lord Shiva gave the goldsmith dakshina (gift). Vishwakarma arrived shortly thereafter and was also given dakshina. After performing the havan, Lord Shiva donated Lanka to Ravana.
But Goddess Parvati was enraged and cursed Vishwakarma and the goldsmith. The curse to Vishwakarma was that despite building everyone’s homes, he couldn't build his own. For the goldsmith, the belief went that he wouldn't spare even his own mother when it came to gold.
"Due to this curse, a goldsmith's shop would never flourish wherever Lord Shiva and Shakti were present together," the priest said.
It is said that the Lord is present here in his self-manifested form, and the land is known as 'Chita Bhoomi Baidyanath'. The priest explained that around 200 to 300 years ago, pyres were burned here, and the ashes were used to bathe Lord Shiva. This practice gradually died, but later it was relocated to the riverbank known as Ganpati Tirtha.
Nowadays, Baijnath is a sacred pilgrimage site associated with Jalandhar Peeth, and it is believed that Lord Shiva did penance at this very spot after killing the demon Jalandhar.
The locals say that for them, Ravana is not a demon but a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Not celebrating Dussehra in Baijnath is not a mere superstition but a sign of respect for Lord Shiva and his devotees.