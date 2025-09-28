ETV Bharat / offbeat

Why Baijnath In Himachal Pradesh Does Not Celebrate Dussehra?

Dharamshala: Faith has a different connotation in various places. While Dussehra will be celebrated as Vijayadashami all across marked by burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad, a tiny settlement in the hills of Himachal Pradesh does not observe this festival despite having a majority practising Hindus.

Baijnath, a town very close to the international tourist destination of Bir Billing, does not witness any effigy burning, fireworks or fair. The reason being that this is believed to be the place where Ravana prayed to Lord Shiva and did his penance. There is an ancient Shiva temple here that gives the name to this settlement.

The priest at the well-known Baijnath temple, Acharya Surendra Kumar, disclosed, "According to ancient religious belief, Ravana performed rigorous penance here to appease Lord Shiva. It is recognised for this. Consequently, Ravana is seen here not as a demon but as a supreme devotee of Lord Shiva."

He added, "Ravana was a great devotee of Lord Shiva. Therefore, burning his effigy on Dussehra is considered inappropriate here, as the Lord cannot bear to see his devotee burned before his eyes. Therefore, Dussehra is not celebrated here."

There is another common belief that attempts to celebrate Dussehra in Baijnath have never been successful. The locals related that in the 1970s, some young men decided to burn Ravana's effigy in the field in front of the Baijnath temple. They say that the young man who set Ravana's effigy on fire did not survive to see the next Dussehra.

The locals relate that a couple of more attempts also led to untoward happenings, after which the people vowed never to celebrate Dussehra here. The belief remains deeply etched in the hearts and minds of the people here. On Dussehra, the town falls completely silent.

There is another interesting aspect of this settlement. There is no goldsmith shop here, and trade in the yellow metal and silver is prohibited here. The locals say that anyone attempting to trade in gold and silver is bound to suffer some misfortune.

"There isn't a single goldsmith shop in our town. Any goldsmith who opens a shop here doesn't do well. The shop may catch fire or there are other losses. This is the reason why all the goldsmith shops are in Paprola, which is close by but not in Baijnath," said one of the residents Ramesh Kumar Chadda.