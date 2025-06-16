Jonai (Assam): In Silapathar, one man has rewritten the rules of writing. He has developed 'Mirror Language,' a way of writing in which each word is written in reverse - left becomes right, and right becomes left. Such sentences gain meaning, only when seen through a mirror.

It may sound weird, but for Dr. Uttam Das, a researcher from Dhemaji district’s Kulamua village, it is a philosophy, that helps one reimagine how we read, perceive, and reflect. “Reading backwards makes the mind move forward and think differently,” says Das.

Reflections In Ink: Why An Assamese Researcher Created Bible, Quran & Gita In Reverse Writing Script (ETV Bharat)

Born on September 14, 1976, to Jyotish and Minati Das, the researcher is also an entrepreneur and advisor to the local Press Club. Residing in the Society area of Silapathar, Das' fascination with reverse writing began during his student days, when he delighted in crafting letters that appeared nonsensical until held up to a mirror. Encouraged by the reaction of his friends, he began pushing boundaries and in 2004, released his first book in Mirror Language, Meditation and Its Preparation. A year later, he reverse wrote the Holy Bible and ceremoniously offered it to Pope Benedict XVI via Archbishop Thomas Menamparampil.

Since then, Das has authored 13 books in six languages using this mirrored form - Naamghoxa in Assamese, Gitanjali in Bengali, the Bhagavad Gita in Hindi, Quran in Arabic, Tripitaka in English, and even the Indian Constitution. Browse through each and you start deciphering the message, considering it more than a gimmick. The act of reading is slowed, made deliberate. Language, he says, should not always be easy; sometimes, it should make the readers sit up and take notice.

Reflections In Ink: Why An Assamese Researcher Created Bible, Quran & Gita In Reverse Writing Script (ETV Bharat)

In 2023, Assam’s Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled Naamghoxa in Mirror Language at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, and a copy of the same can be found at the state archives.

On May 2, 2025, Dr. Das received the International Buddha Peace Award from the Maitree Peace Foundation, presented by Governor Laxman Acharya at a ceremony in Guwahati. His life and work have been made into a documentary 'Darpan Bhasha' (Mirror Language), directed by filmmaker Arup Manna and produced by National Award-winning writer Ranu Roy. It was premiered on May 30, 2025, at Guwahati Press Club.

Reflections In Ink: Why An Assamese Researcher Created Bible, Quran & Gita In Reverse Writing Script (ETV Bharat)

Reading mirrored text might seem complex but it is not. It can be easily read with a mirror - but these are layered in symbolism, says Dr. Das who sees the mirror not just as a reading tool, but a metaphor. “To understand the world, sometimes we must look from the opposite side,” he believes.

A personal museum is what Das plans next. With a lot manuscripts, he has appealed to the Government of India for formal archival preservation.