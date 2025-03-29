White Tiger Legacy Blossoms Again In Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa

By Rakesh Soni

Rewa: Madhya Pradesh, known as the Tiger State of India for its large tiger population, is also known as the birthplace of the white tiger. Nearly 74 years ago, a white tiger was found for the first time in the forests of Rewa and kept under special care.

It was King Martand Singh of Rewa who caught the white tiger from the Bargadi forests in Sidhi after getting fascinated by its rare sight in the forests. The King named the tiger “Mohan” and brought it to the Govindgarh Fort, where Mohan was given royal treatment.

Royal palace of Rewa (ETV Bharat)

“Mohan was served with the utmost respect, just like a king of the Baghel dynasty. The tiger's blue eyes and white fur fascinated not only the king but the entire palace staff,” said a historian.

“Mohan was a popular member of the fort and the favourite of all. It has some unique features and habits, like it would keep fast every Sunday, during which he would take only milk. Mohan would also enjoy playing football,” he said.

The white tiger had three queens, one of whom, named Radha, gave birth to four cubs on October 30, 1958: Raja, Rani, Mohini, and Sakeshi. These cubs were Mohan's descendants and took forward the bloodline, reaching 34 in its lifetime, including 21 white cubs.

Rewa Maharaj's palace (ETV Bharat)

On December 19, 1969, Mohan died and was buried with state honours in the garden of Govindgarh Fort. The King also built a mausoleum in his memory.

It's believed that the white tiger line ended in Rewa in 1976 with the death of Mohan’s last descendant, Virat. Although Mohan's cubs were sent to zoos worldwide, the white tiger became extinct in the Vindhya region.

However, efforts to reintroduce the white tiger to the area began nine years ago. In 2016, with the initiative of Minister Rajendra Shukla, the Maharaja Martand Singh Ju Dev White Tiger Safari was established at Mukundpur in the Govindgarh area.

White lion in Rewa's Mukandpur Tiger Safari (ETV Bharat)

“Once again, a white tigress named Vindhya was brought back to the land of Vindhya, reviving the region’s white tiger legacy,” noted Dr Mukesh Yengal, a historian. He said that the white tigers make a crucial part of Madhya Pradesh’s rich wildlife history.