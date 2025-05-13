Where There Is A Will, There Is A Hill: How This Odisha Village Used Spring Water To Solve Water Crisis

Sambalpur: For decades, 50 odd families of Badabahal village under Naktideul block of Odisha's Sambalpur district had been grappling with acute water shortage, with the crisis worsening during summer months. This year, the situation has completely changed. Thanks to the combined efforts of the villagers and an initiative of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), water from nearby hilltop stream has now been channeled to every house, which has ensured 24-hour supply free of cost without the need of electricity or solar power.

Availing clean drinking water throughout the year was a challenge for the villagers, as all they had in the village was one tubewell which often ran dry during the summer season. Finally, a ray of hope emerged when NABARD reached out to them with Diversification-Based Irrigation project aimed at storing and channeling the water from nearby hilltop spring, also known as Betari Jharana. Desperate for a respite, locals joined hands and worked as labourers to successfully implement the project. The spring water has now become the primary source of water for their daily needs and farming activities as well.

Community Efforts Yield Results

It took nearly three months to finish the project. After grant of funds by NABARD, every single family in the village worked hard to lay pipes and construct a 6-ft deep intake well to store the spring water. From this storage well, underground pipes were laid to channel water to the houses in the village situated at the base of the hill. This water is used for daily purposes like drinking, bathing, and cultivating bamboo gardens, which has gradually improved the livelihood of villagers to much extent.

This apart, nearly 40 acres of land in Badabahal are being used for irrigational activities. The same spring water has helped villagers grow vegetables like fenugreek, eggplant and banana, becoming a source of income. What's icing on the cake is the water supply system operates 24/7 without electricity or solar power, all year round.

Speaking on the project, Dhirendra Kumar Dash, NABARD's District Development Manager in Sambalpur, said, "A spring flows on the forest hilltop near Badabahal village. Water samples were collected for testing. After a detailed survey, we held discussion with the villagers on how this Diversification-Based Irrigation project can be implemented to conserve the spring water that was earlier wasted. Earlier, people did not get any benefit from the hilltop spring. We provided a grant of Rs 8 lakh from NABARD for this project, along with all kinds of technical support required for the same. This money was used to build an intake well upstream and lay underground water pipes and taps in every house in the village. Arrangements were also made for irrigation facilities."

"Every family in the village has contributed to this water infrastructure by donating their labour. First, the water from the spring is collected in the intake well. Then the water is piped to all the houses in the village. They (locals) are using this water for farming activities. As a result, their livelihood has improved and their income has also increased. Now, about 40 acres of land in this village are being irrigated with the help of this spring water. The same water is used for drinking purposes," the official added.

What Villagers Said

Pir Barla, a ward member of Badabahal village, stated, "This spring water has been there for a long time. We had access to it, but we never knew how to use it. With assistance from NABARD, when we got to know about this scheme, all of us came together to make this project a reality. An official of NABARD explained in detail and said we would have to engage in Shramadaan (donate labour). We dug a 6-ft-deep well at the source of the spring. An underground pipe was laid, and taps were fitted in each house. From the hilltop, water comes to our house through underground pipes. We use this water for drinking and in the bamboo garden. Along with this, water is also used in the paddy fields near the house. And this water supply system does not require any electricity or solar power. Fifty families of our village are benefiting from it."

"People struggled for years due to water shortage. Summer made things worse. We discussed with NABARD authorities and worked together. Now, we have water supply in every house. All of us are happy. NABARD provided pipes and other equipment necessary for the project, and soon work began in full speed. We use the water for washing dishes and clothes, drinking and farming too. Three months of hard work, and we are now reaping the benefits," said local resident Dilip Barla.

Once battling with consequent financial instability, the villagers have made the most of the stream water supply system to change their present and future. "Our financial situation has improved. We no longer have to worry about water," said Adarani Kuan, a local woman.

"We have 24-hour water supply, and it has helped us grow vegetables like fenugreek, eggplant, tomatoes, banana and maize crops in our farmland. We are able to earn dui paisa (some money) out of it," she added.

Similarly, a farmer Prashant Mirdha shared, "Before this project was implemented, farming was difficult. Now, we are cultivating various vegetable crops, and every single family is benefiting from cultivation. I am cultivating on about three acres of land, and I sell the produce for additional income."

"What has been the biggest respite is we don't have to pay for the water. As soon as we turn on the tap, we get water," he said.

