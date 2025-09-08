ETV Bharat / offbeat

Where History Is Woven: Varanasi's Ancient Saree Markets Struggle For Survival

Varanasi: While the development of the Vishwanath Dham (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) has brought a major boost to tourism and trade in the city, its benefits have largely bypassed the heritage, centuries-old marketplaces tucked away in narrow lanes of Varanasi's old city.

Tourists flock to Varanasi, drawn by its cultural and religious significance, but now often bypass the congested alleyways where authentic Banarasi silk is found, opting for more easily accessible modern showrooms.

The history of these saree markets is more than 200 years old and is also linked to the time of King Banaras. But, with time, these markets are falling silent and slipping into anonymity – stories that tell about their diminishing dominance and existence.

The future of Banarasi silk is in peril (ETV Bharat)

With the changing times, while the construction of Vishwanath Dham gave Varanasi a new height and an increase in the number of tourists every day led to a huge boost in tourism business, the saree markets located in the backyard are now struggling for existence.

Tourists coming to Varanasi often look for good and original, as well as, cheap Banarasi silk sarees. For that, one must visit some of these 1500 shop clusters located in the narrow lanes. No middlemen are required here, and a guarantee of originality is assured.

These shops are located in the Chowk area of ​​Varanasi, including Kunj Gali, Rani Kuan, Golghar, Sati Chautara, and some other small localities around it, where you will find only the original and best Banarasi sarees.