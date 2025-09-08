Where History Is Woven: Varanasi's Ancient Saree Markets Struggle For Survival
In a changing religious town, the future of Banarasi silk is in peril
Published : September 8, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Varanasi: While the development of the Vishwanath Dham (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) has brought a major boost to tourism and trade in the city, its benefits have largely bypassed the heritage, centuries-old marketplaces tucked away in narrow lanes of Varanasi's old city.
Tourists flock to Varanasi, drawn by its cultural and religious significance, but now often bypass the congested alleyways where authentic Banarasi silk is found, opting for more easily accessible modern showrooms.
The history of these saree markets is more than 200 years old and is also linked to the time of King Banaras. But, with time, these markets are falling silent and slipping into anonymity – stories that tell about their diminishing dominance and existence.
With the changing times, while the construction of Vishwanath Dham gave Varanasi a new height and an increase in the number of tourists every day led to a huge boost in tourism business, the saree markets located in the backyard are now struggling for existence.
Tourists coming to Varanasi often look for good and original, as well as, cheap Banarasi silk sarees. For that, one must visit some of these 1500 shop clusters located in the narrow lanes. No middlemen are required here, and a guarantee of originality is assured.
These shops are located in the Chowk area of Varanasi, including Kunj Gali, Rani Kuan, Golghar, Sati Chautara, and some other small localities around it, where you will find only the original and best Banarasi sarees.
Kunj Gali of Varanasi, for example, has an old and traditional history in itself. This market, established during the time of Raja Banaras, still has more than 200 shops. These include both wholesale and retail business. Sarees made by weavers are brought directly here and sold. There are no big showrooms here, but you will definitely find the real identity of Banarasi sarees.
Local traders report that the ban on vehicles in the old city has been a significant blow to their business. Many tourists, especially those from out of town, are unwilling to navigate the congested lanes.
As saree trader Vansh Narayan Yadav notes, "Old Mandis are losing their charm. My grandfather-father and, now I am doing business here, but I don't want my children to run shops here in future. It is not known whether customers will come here or not. Mandis are falling silent. We sit at our shops all day and wait for customers.”
Shopkeeper Ankit says, "Those who have money have opened showrooms. We are businessmen from a middle-class family. The government should pay a little attention so that customers come here.”
Priyanshu Pathak believes: "The real identity of Varanasi is getting lost due to brokers and middlemen. People are not buying genuine stuff as they are not able to reach these places. That is why they do not get better and good things. Banarasi sarees also get defamed after people take the wrong stuff.”
Devendra Mohan Pathak, General Secretary of the Varanasi Saree Vastra Udyog Sangathan, expressed concern that despite the surge in tourism, visitors are not finding their way to the traditional markets.
He, along with tourist Mridu Mehrotra, believes the government should promote these historic sites. By doing so, tourists can find authentic products, the traders can be supported, and the city's true cultural image can be preserved.