ETV Bharat / offbeat

When Mary Got To Drive An Ambulance, She Didn't Think Twice About Her Master's In English

Cut to Mary's family. Mary stays with her differently abled parents and brother near the Nellai-Sengottai Railway Line, at Melaputhukkudi near Veeravanallur in Nellai district. Father Alex, 51, runs a chicken shop. Mother Muthu Pushpa, 48, helps him. The chicken shop, which they have been running for 25 years, helped bring up the children. Her loving father never discouraged her and brought her a second-hand car to help her graduate from motorcycles.

In Tamil Nadu, Veeralakshmi from Theni district already became the state's first female ambulance driver in 2018, followed by Vijaya from Kallakurichi district in 2020. Visuvasa Mary, who has a postgraduate degree in English, has joined the ranks as the third.

But more than the money it is the thrill of driving a 108 ambulance service that is gripping her imagination. "I felt like I had achieved something in life. It was an opportunity that suited my passion. A career of driving a 108 ambulance," Mary was ecstatic.

A Masters in English Literature from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University College near Kalakkad, Visuvasa Mary had different dreams. Driven by a passion for driving since her childhood, Visuvasa Mary was excited when she saw an advertisement for a driving job. It was an ambulance driving job that she applied for without thinking twice and got selected. She will earn Rs. 21,000 per month through this job.

A childhood passion for driving gave her a job that is immensely fulfilling: driving an ambulance. Starting with motorcycles, she had graduated to cars, when she set out to master heavy vehicles. That’s when she spotted the advertisement for ambulance drivers.

Visuvasa Mary was doing what many girls do: go through school, get a degree (in English Literature), add a post-graduate degree, then look for a job. Her brother Rahul Pandian is in the final year of his bachelor's degree.

Tirunelveli: "I decided to take this job because I can help save lives as a first responder," says 24-year-old Visuvasa Mary. "I decided to join this job of a 108 ambulance driver because I can help to save a life. This is more of a humanitarian service than a medical service," Visuvasa says with pride.

It would be good to hear Visuvasa Mary herself tell us what happened after this. Let's hear her say. "I have been passionate about driving vehicles since I was a child. I got used to driving gear bikes myself. I had never driven a scooter before. My father was proud of that. Then I drove a car. I felt like I had achieved something in life. After that, with the help of my uncle, I got used to driving a truck and got a heavy license."

"It was then that I got the opportunity to make my passion as a career. That was the job of driving a 108 ambulance. They looked at me in surprise when I went for the interview. The people there asked if I had come for the job of a nurse. I said no, I have come for the job of a pilot. Everyone there looked at me in surprise. A few men looked at me with mockery. At the same time, the officials encouraged me."

"After passing the written test, I was a little scared when I was asked to drive an ambulance for the first time. But I was happy that I drove well. It was because of the trust my father gave me that I was able to choose this job. Whatever job I go for, I want to earn a good name and be a Mary of the people. I decided to join this job because I can help save a life. This is more of a humanitarian service than a medical service. I have got the opportunity to do this service,” she says proudly.

My daughter is fearless

We spoke to Alex, who was sitting casually, without any tension, as if his daughter was going to do a dangerous job. Pride was evident in his eyes as he spoke about his daughter. “I see this very happily. I raised my daughter by telling her that if someone is fighting for their life, they should be taken to the hospital immediately.”

“We wanted my daughter to become a police officer or a lawyer. But when she wanted to be an ambulance pilot, I didn’t say anything. My daughter is fearless. I have taught her courage from a young age. She has seen blood with me for a long time in the chicken shop, so she is not afraid of anything. She will handle any situation,” he says.

At the same time, Visuvasa Mary’s mother Muthu Pushpa says, “It is difficult for me to see my daughter driving an ambulance. I don’t like it. However, we did not object because she wanted to,” she says with some concern.

Ambulance Service in Tamil Nadu

The 108 ambulance service is operating in Tamil Nadu under the National Rural Health Mission. There are a total 1,353 ambulances plying in 38 districts across the state. Out of these, 977 vehicles have basic facilities. 307 are upgraded. A 108 ambulance has a driver pilot and a nurse on duty.

Last year alone, 15,39,818 people, including pregnant women, benefited from the 108 ambulance service across Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, 70,184 tribal and hill people have benefited.

In Tirunelveli district, 22 ambulances are being operated under the National Rural Health Mission. 110 people, including pilots and nurses, work in it. On an average, 3,200 patients are treated by 108 every month. They are taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Women drivers are not yet the norm. In particular, Visuvasa Mary’s act of becoming an ambulance pilot who helps save many lives is commendable!