When Man Meets Supernatural: Of A Demigod Dancing In The Furnace & Village 'Lockdown'

Rudraprayag: The line between normal and supernatural life gets thinner in three villages of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, which is known for its unique culture and religious traditions. Life as usual is not going to be the same for villagers from coming Monday.

During the time, the perceived boundaries between the ordinary world and the supernatural will get blurred or weakened, making the supernatural more accessible or noticeable.

Three villages in quint but idyllic Kedarghati, which is famous for its vibrant culture and religious customs, are under 'lockdown', an unsolicited practice in vogue during this time of the year.

These traditions are unique in many ways, including Jakh Mela, which is connected to the religious sentiments of the local people. Preparations for this fair are in the final stages these days. The Jakh Raja festival is a vital part of the Kedarghati region's cultural heritage, showcasing local traditions and beliefs. The lilting moves of demigod Yaksha king, who is locally known as 'Jakh Raja', are replicated during a furnace dance during the festival.

'Lockdown' in three villages

Traditionally, this fair is held every year on the second day of Baishakh month, days after Baisakhi. This time, this fair will be held in Jakhdhar (Guptkashi) on April 14.

Although this is a traditional fair of 14 villages in the region, villagers of three hamlets can only directly participate in rituals. According to belief, villages Devshal, Kotheda and Narayankoti can maintain the purity and tradition of the ritual. 'Lockdown' is imposed in these three villages three days before the fair, the highlight being the dancing custom in a burning furnace.

Entry of outsiders prohibited

Harshvardhan Devshali, acharya, Devshal village, said, "During this time, entry of outsiders, even relatives, is prohibited in the village. Locals have started collecting wood to prepare the fire pit for the Jakh fair. On April 15, Jakhraj dance will be performed in the burning embers and give his blessings to the devotees."

According to Acharya Harshvardhan Devshali, the Jakh temple located in Jakhdhar of Kedar Valley is the centre of religious belief. Although there are Jakh temples on the high peaks of the mountains at many places in Garhwal all have their own importance. But Jakhdhar near Guptakashi is the centre of faith of thousands of people of Kedar Valley along with 14 villages in the area.

Age-old custom

According to tradition, the villagers of Kotheda and Narayankoti start collecting wood and food items barefoot, wearing a cap on their heads and a cloth tied around their waist about a week in advance.

When these woods are put in the fire pit, it is called 'Mundi.' During this time, oak wood and 'Dev Vriksha Paaniya' branches are placed on the top.

A grand fire pit with 50 quintals of wood

If the local villagers are to be believed, a grand fire pit is prepared with about 50 quintals of wood for the fair. On the night of Baisakhi festival, which falls on Monday, after the traditional worship, a fire will be lit on the wood kept in the fire pit. This fire keeps burning throughout the night. To protect that fire, the villagers of Narayankoti and Kotheda keep a night vigil here and prepare embers for the dance of Jakh Devta.

The entry of 'Jakh Raja'

On Tuesday, 'Jakh Raja' will reach Jakhdhar with the beating of drums via Kotheda and Devshal and will 'bless' the devotees by dancing amidst burning embers. The idols of 'Jakhraja' are kept in the Vindhyavasini temple located in Devshal and they are taken to Jakhdhar in a 'kandi'. After prayers at the fair, they are brought back to the Vindhyavasini temple.

'Jakh Raja' stays away from family and village for two weeks

According to tradition, the priest of 'Jakh Raja' ritual has to stay away from his family and village two weeks in advance, which is linked to religious beliefs. He eats only once a day. At present, Sachchidanand Pujari of Narayankoti is the priest of 'Jakh Raja.'

There is a tradition of worshipping 'Jakh Raja' at many other places in Kedarghati. Some similar events are also organised in Barasu and Chaumasi villages, but the Guptkashi's Jakhdhar fair has a different significance. According to locals, 'Jakh Raja' is the protector of this region and the giver of happiness and prosperity.