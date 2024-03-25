When Anand Mahindra Fell in Love with a 17-Year-Old Girl; Skips Semester at Harvard to Be with Her

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, a name that doesn't need much introduction. He is a man, who carved a unique place in the business empire, not only as a billionaire and businessman, but also at the forefront of sharing interesting and inspiring stories. Moreover, he shows his generosity by helping those who are in trouble. Do you know that Anand Mahindra has a love story?

Another name for the charity

Anand Mahindra is one of the richest men in India. But, he never wanted to become the richest man in the world. He informed this. Anand Mahindra has always been at the forefront of philanthropy. He donated 10 million dollars (Rs 84 crore) to the Harvard Humanities Centre. He lent a helping hand to 1,30,000 girls, along with the Nanhi Kali project. He is organising charity programmes with the Nandi Foundation. He announced to donate 100 per cent of his salary during the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic. He has received many honours and awards for his work. Such Anand Mahindra fell in love with a girl in his teens. Now let's know about that 'love story'.

Proposed with the ring given by his grandmother!

Anand Mahindra was studying at Harvard University. Once he came to Indore to shoot a film for a college assignment. There he first saw a beautiful 17-year-old girl. They fell in love at first sight. She is Anuradha Mahindra. After seeing Anuradha, Anand could not go back to Harvard. He has decided to spend time with her. For that, he stayed without writing the exam for one semester. Needless to say how big a decision it was at that time. Anand Mahindra fell in love with Anuradha and did not stop. In Bollywood hero style, he proposed to her with a ring given to him by his grandmother. Their marriage was performed on June 17, 1985, in the presence of elders.

Who is Anuradha?

Anuradha is the founder of the famous luxury lifestyle magazine 'Verve'. She is also the co-founder of 'Man's World Magazine'. Born in Mumbai, Anuradha completed her graduation from the prestigious Sophia College. In fact, she met Anand Mahindra for the first time when she was studying at Sophia College and immediately she fell in love.

Study after marriage!

After marriage, the couple went to America to study at Boston University. The couple had two daughters named Divya and Alika. Anuradha Mahindra did communication programming at Boston University. Later, she started her career in journalism and publishing.

Anuradha Mahindra is not only a successful businesswoman, but also a philanthropist. She is one of the trustees of KC Mahindra Education Trust. Takes the lead in providing education and financial assistance to poor children. Anand Mahindra supports his wife in all her activities. Thus this ideal couple continues to be one of the notable celebrity couples in India.

