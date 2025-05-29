Guwahati: Fluttering of the wings is a common noise even his neighbours have got acquainted with. In Guwahati’s Six Mile area, the rooftop of Dr. Manish Bora has turned into a delight for bird lovers, sheltering over 200 ornamental pigeons, each beautiful in its own way.

What began in 2017 as an exchange — three guinea pig pups for a pair of pigeons, soon took shape of love. Masakkali, the first pair, stole Bora's heart and opened the doors to a lifelong passion. Today, the terrace of his house is a riot of colour, of the beautiful whites and blacks, even greys, who keep grunting, squeaking, and whistling.

When A Guwahati Vet Keeps Over 200 Ornamental Pigeons, His Rooftop Turns An Avian Sanctuary (ETV Bharat)

A veterinarian by profession, Dr. Bora has over 30 exotic pigeon breeds, some rare and sourced from different places in the country. From the tall and proud Old German Cropper to the delicate Budapest Short Face, all the birds are taken care of with scientific precision as Bora looks after them personally being a vet.

“Is there anything more beautiful? These birds are the most understanding and invoke meditativeness. You can just keep watching them for hours and be at peace,” he says.

The birds fly in the open skies but come back to their aviary home. Particularly the Madras Highflyer, soars for hours. Others, like the Romak Rolly and Runt, are huge. The elegant Pouter is tall like a ballerina, while the Frillback has curls on its feathers and seems regal.

In 2018, when Dr. Bora got admission into a veterinary college, he could get deeper insights into animal care which helped him grow his aviary. He began sourcing birds from Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala and even remote parts of Assam. “These birds sustain on their own, just that I feed them,” he explains.

Today, people from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur buy the pigeons which are in high demand. Prices for a pair range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 25,000, depending on the breed. The Masakkali pigeon however with its elegant feathers and graceful posture, remains a favorite among most bird lovers.

Dr. Bora has also kept around 30 Russian Dwarf Campbell Hamsters.

Irrespective of the growing demand and commercial interest for his pigeons and birds, Dr. Bora feels, “I do not see this as business. Every bird is beautiful to me and each has a rhythm different from the other. Watching them fly is something I enjoy.”

There are days when he takes time out to just sit back and watch the collage they make while flying in the backdrop of the sky.